A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s best collaboration? Their children

A$AP Rocky recently declared his and Rihanna’s two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, their “best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.”

Typically, when two creative minds come together in the entertainment industry, fans get an exciting music, film, television or business collaboration. According to A$AP Rocky, his best collaboration with Rihanna to date is producing their children. In a recent interview with Complex, the newly appointed creative director of Puma x F1 considered what he and RiRi could do together and “go crazy on.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” said A$AP Rocky, per Complex. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.”

The rapper and Fenty mogul share two baby boys, 18-month-old RZA and Riot Rose, who is reportedly almost three months old.

“We had a third designer come in and help — a designer named God,” the rapper joked. “[Who] shaped everything, and we have these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration.”

While the couple has collaborated creatively in the past, A$AP Rocky’s new role at Puma, which also recently revived its longtime partnership with Rihanna, left fans wondering if the two artists would join forces again in retail. Earlier this year, Rihanna relaunched Fenty x Puma after the collaborative capsule took a hiatus in 2017.

“It’s a bit of a family reunion,” said the Fenty founder, per People magazine. “Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas.”

This past weekend, Rihanna joined A$AP Rocky in Las Vegas to celebrate his new role as Puma x F1’s creative director, where he will work to merge streetwear and sportswear in his capsule collections.

Though the rapper labeled their family their best collaboration, he previously teased a collaboration with Rihanna in his song “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” When asked about the lyric “new collab with my baby mom,” Rocka said:

“I’m always down to collab with my partner, man. She’s a phenomenal creative,” he told Complex. “There’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children, there’s a lot of things to look forward to.”

