‘I never let myself be alone’: Jonathan Majors reveals he told Meagan Good he didn’t want to live

Jonathan Majors isn’t shying away from opening up about the darkest periods of his life.

In an appearance on Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings podcast, the Creed III actor revealed how he struggled with the idea of living and how vocal he was about that idea with his wife, actress Meagan Good.

“I was on suicide watch,” Majors shared around the 17:50 mark of the podcast. “There were times when … me and my girlfriend, me and my fiancé, and now me and my wife, we never spoke about it, but she never left me alone. I never let myself be alone.”

The episode, which also features Kevin Fredricks, NLE Choppa, Ray J, and Dr. Jay Barnett, comes on the heels of Good’s ex-husband, DeVon Franklin, opening up about their divorce and his healing path.

Majors also revealed that Good lost acting roles due to their relationship in the wake of his 2023 arrest on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges and remained consistent with her about his struggles. “I put it to her very straight,” he said. “‘I just don’t want it.’ You know, talking about life.” When asked what brought Majors to those thoughts, he immediately replied, “isolation, “ostracism,” “humiliation,” and “abandonment.”

He added, “The funny thing about that is that… I’ve learned that those things, and having an event happen to you and getting arrested or losing a job… You think that’s the thing that gets you, but it’s usually, I found for myself, it was something way, way, way, way back. I mean, drug overdose … Yep. Damn near lived on a roof, just plenty of—I don’t even smoke cigarettes—plenty of cigarettes and whiskey. I actually wrote a letter. I’ve done the whole thing and been there.”

Fredericks & Co. commended Majors for his “courage” in opening up about his mental health and that more Black men need to be open with their struggles. “But we are all born into a society in which our narrative as Black men, we’re born into a narrative that puts us downhill. And then you end up having to pretend that you’re somebody that you’re not to get through certain doors that I got through.”

Watch the full Den of Kings episode below.