Toni Braxton gushes over one-year wedding anniversary to Birdman: ‘We’re peas and carrots’

Birdman goes by plenty of names, as evidenced by his moment on the Verzuz stage. But, to his wife Toni Braxton, he’s only Bryan – or Stunna.

The R&B songstress was a guest on “Jenna and Friends” on Wednesday and opened up about how she and Birdman, real name Bryan Williams, met, and how a longtime friendship kindled into a full-on romance, and now, one full year of marriage!

“We’ve been friends for over 25 years,” Braxton began. “He used to go to all my shows, he was there for my baby shower, that kind of thing.”

Braxton recalled Birdman being respectful throughout the early portion of their friendship and being “her dearest, dearest friend” who even came and saw her on Broadway when she performed as Belle for “Beauty and the Beast.” Unbeknownst to Birdman, Broadway has a different set of rules than a typical concert.

“He got there just before intermission and I’m like, ‘Why are you here so late? He’s like, well, I thought it was an opening act.’ I’m like, no it is Broadway, there’s no opening act, dear!”

How does the seven-time Grammy Award-winner sum up their relationship now? “We’re peas and carrots.”

Ultimately, Toni and Birdman’s romance began a few years ago, culminating in a marriage that shocked her fans and more.

Of course, their relationship has seen its share of ups and downs, including days after their August 2024 wedding, Braxton filed for divorce. At the time of the filing, her legal team declared the marriage “irretrievably broken.” However, the divorce petition didn’t last long, as Braxton withdrew it, and she and Birdman got back on better terms to make their marriage last.

The two first went public with their relationship in 2016 and Birdman proposed in 2018. However, the large engagement ring went through its own drama after being stolen from her luggage. There weren’t any wedding bells after that incident, as Braxton announced the couple had split just as the calendar turned to 2019.

Although Braxton couldn’t attend the Verzuz event between Birdman’s Cash Money label and Master P’s No Limit label, one member of the Braxton clan stood in her place to represent the family. Fans were curious why Tamar Braxton was next to Birdman for most of the night, even pulling the mic from him during one viral moment, but Tamar set the record straight on why it will forever be love for her family.

“Now why was you on stage with yo sister man?” Twitter user @LoveeTMoniquee pondered.

Tamar quickly responded, “Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!??”

Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!?? https://t.co/R8ckmjzRCf — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 26, 2025

Not long after the show ended, Birdman quickly called Toni to describe his perspective of what happened. Congrats to the two on making it a year of wedded bliss.