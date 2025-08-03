Trump calls Charlamagne Tha God ‘racist sleazebag’ and ‘Low IQ’ after Fox News interview

President Donald Trump threw several personal insults at radio personality Charlamagne Tha God following the “The Breakfast Club” star’s recent interview on Fox News’s “My View with Lara Trump.”

In a fiery Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called Charlamagne, real name Lenard McKelvey, a “racist sleazebag” after the Black radio veteran told the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, that he believed Trump was doing a “terrible job” since returning to the White House.

“I don’t want to say that I think he did a terrible job, but if he’s doing a terrible job, I gotta call it like it is,” said Charlamagne, who noted that he said the same about former President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

He continued, “All we want is somebody in those positions that’s going to do a good job. I’m not a party person, in no way, shape or form.”

Trump, an avid viewer of Fox News, apparently watched the Saturday night broadcast and made it clear he was not a fan of Charlamagne–or his stage name.

“Why is he allowed to use the word “GOD” when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?” wrote Trump, who added, “He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

Trump, who has made clear in recent months that he believes he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, listed the number of wars and international conflicts he was able to negotiate, including the peace agreement secured between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The president also touted himself for closing the “horrendous open” U.S. southern border and “creating the greatest economy, where prices and inflation have come way down.”

The latest economic data actually shows that core consumer prices have risen and the job market is cooling, which is causing concern for sustained or rising inflation and potentially an economic crisis, such as a recession.

Trump also attacked his predecessor, Biden, calling him “STUPID” and “CORRUPT” and claiming Biden set the record for “doing the Worst Job as President, EVER” (there is no official “record” for U.S. presidents’ performances in office).

Trump concluded his Truth Social attack on Charlamagne, writing, “But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!”

During his appearance on Lara Trump’s show, Charlamagne warned Republicans that the political party will face a crossroads once Trump’s second and final term ends, much like what happened to Democrats after the presidency of Barack Obama.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 31: Charlamagne Tha God and host Lara Trump during an interview on “My View With Lara Trump” at Fox News Studios on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He explained, “Republicans are going to make the same mistake that Democrats made…Barack Obama was a once-in-a-lifetime, you know, political juggernaut. And since Barack Obama, every Democrat has tried to be Barack Obama. You’re not Barack. You can’t.”

Similarly, he said of Republicans, “So if you think you’re going to be able to do what Donald Trump has done, talk the way Donald Trump has talked, get away with what Donald Trump has got away with. It’s not going to happen.”

Charlamagne continued, “I think that…traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back. I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to.”

He argued that the Jeffrey Epstein controversy that Trump is facing will give traditional conservatives an opportunity to “take their party back” from him.

“That has gotten the base riled up…the MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go,” he said.