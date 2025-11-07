Kehlani gives Brandy her flowers during ‘Boy Is Mine Tour’ stop in L.A.: ‘Our Black Cinderella’

Kehlani has long considered Brandy one of her vocal inspirations. Hours before the “Folded” singer found out she would be Grammy-nominated yet again, she decided to give one of her R&B heroes some well-deserved praise.

The Bay Area native was one of several guests during Brandy and Monica’s latest stop on “The Boy Is Mine Tour” in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Nov. 7). After performing her hit single, which Brandy did a remix for, the singer paused to make sure Brandy had her proper moment, handing the R&B legend a large bouquet.

“My queen, my queen, my one!” Kehlani told Brandy, who was visibly touched at the gesture. “The greatest of all-time! Please make some noise for the greatest vocalist ever, the Vocal Bible! The one and only! We do not give this woman flowers enough. While you are here, I hope everyone gives you your flowers every single day of your life, OK?”

She continued, “Our ‘Vocal Bible,’ our Black Cinderella. Doing this sh-t since she was 15, hits since she was 15. There’s no me without you, there’s no … so many of us who sing without you. There just isn’t. And we love you, and I love you. I thank you forever. I love you so much.”

After a surprise performance of “Folded,” Kehlani gifts Brandy a bouquet of flowers for all her contributions to music and culture at Brandy and Monica’s first LA stop of #TheBoyIsMineTour. 💐 pic.twitter.com/ZgwXSRzydQ — reporting for duty. (@TheGreatIsNate) November 7, 2025

The L.A. stop did not disappoint with the guests. Monica brought out 50 Cent for a rendition of “What Up Gangsta,” Miguel performed “Adorn,” Ty Dolla $ign serenaded the crowd with a verse from “Or Nah,” and Ella Mai gave the crowd a little something with “Little Things.”

Since Brandy and Monica have hit the road to celebrate not only their lengthy R&B careers but also their chart-topping duet, there have been several much-discussed moments, from Brandy leaving the stage due to dehydration in Chicago to R&B songstress Mya stepping in for Muni Long for select dates. The tour still has upcoming stops in Las Vegas, Oakland, Inglewood, California, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Houston and Atlanta before wrapping up in Jacksonville on Dec. 14.

As for Kehlani, “Folded” continues to climb on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching a peak position of No. 7. The hit single was nominated for two awards at next year’s ceremony, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.