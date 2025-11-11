Tyrese and Mona Scott-Young touch down in Jamaica with relief following Hurricane Melissa

Tyrese and Mona Scott-Young are the latest Hollywood figures to stand with Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa ripped through the Caribbean in mid-October, leaving behind devastation across several islands and a country struggling to rebuild.

On Monday, Nov. 10, the 46-year-old actor and the 58-year-old television producer touched down in Jamaica to deliver critical supplies and support to communities hardest hit by the storm.

“Jamaica, we here, baby,” Gibson said in a video posted to Instagram as he stepped off the jet.

In the caption of the post, he noted a humanitarian mission is something he’s wanted to do his “entire life.”

Scott-Young echoed that sentiment as she joined him on the tarmac.

“This is not a private jet just for the private jet of it all. This is a humanitarian mission,” she said before explaining it would be used to bring the vital essentials from Miami, including Starlink devices to provide connectivity.

Gibson and Scott-Young’s journey is part of a broader effort organized through the late Paul Walker’s Reach Out Worldwide—a nonprofit founded in 2010 to mobilize skilled responders in disaster zones. The mission began in a Miami warehouse, where Gibson and volunteers spent days collecting donations—food, water, first-aid supplies, and generators—destined for Jamaica’s most affected parishes.

Some of the larger equipment couldn’t fit aboard the jet, which was arranged by Scott-Young and provided by private jet broker Kelvin Mensah. But the duo pressed forward, determined to get what they could to the island as quickly as possible. Since landing, Gibson has spent time visiting shelters, signing autographs, meeting residents, leading prayers on Instagram Live, and personally surveying damage. He’s also shared a QR code on his Instagram page so fans can continue donating to the cause.

In an open letter to “the Beautiful People of Jamaica,” he wrote, “Hurricane Melissa came with the force of fear winds meant to break, waters meant to drown, but instead, it revealed something unshakable: the spirit of Jamaica.”

“What was meant to destroy has only strengthened your unity, your laughter, your love,” he continued. “I came here with a mission to help to show up, to pour into the culture, to give but what I received in return was far greater. Your warmth, your hugs, your grace have changed me forever. My heart will never be the same. You’ve reminded me what faith in motion looks like. You’ve reminded me that prayer is power. And you’ve proven that resilience isn’t about avoiding the storm… it’s about dancing through it.”

Their efforts follow a growing wave of celebrity-backed aid pouring into the region. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation reportedly pledged emergency funds to restore hospitals and power grids in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. DJ Khaled, Walt Disney World, and Nicki Minaj have also contributed to ongoing relief drives for victims across the islands.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Oct. 16 as a Category 5 storm, slamming Jamaica before it moved on to other areas, including Cuba and parts of Hispaniola, with winds topping 160 mph. The hurricane left at least 32 people dead in Jamaica and dozens more across the Caribbean, flattening homes, flooding towns, and crippling infrastructure.