Wendy Williams reportedly cleared of her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis by second medical evaluation

There has been a bombshell update in Wendy Williams’ fight to end her guardianship — a new test has reportedly cleared her of the diagnosis that’s kept her under court control for the past three years.

After the 61-year-old former talk show host recently completed a series of neurological tests in New York, the specialist who conducted them determined she does not have frontotemporal dementia, TMZ reported Tuesday.

According to the outlet, the neurologist shared the results with Williams’ legal team in late October, and they directly contradicted earlier testing from this year that had reaffirmed her original diagnosis.

TMZ also reported that her lawyers are now preparing to file a motion within the next two weeks requesting a hearing to terminate the guardianship. If the judge denies that request, sources told the outlet the team plans to demand a jury trial instead.

This latest update arrives as the media personality, who has returned to some of her everyday public life, remains locked in a high-profile battle to regain her independence. The guardianship was established in 2022 after Wells Fargo raised concerns about her well-being, leading a New York court to appoint attorney Sabrina Morrissey as her legal guardian.

Since then, members of Williams’ family have also tried to intervene on her behalf—her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and other relatives have publicly expressed frustration over being cut off from her, while her ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. has made his own attempts to challenge the arrangement, though his involvement was reportedly unwelcome. Williams has continued to maintain that she does not have dementia and that the guardianship has been far more restrictive than she ever anticipated.

Earlier this year, additional testing appeared to validate the initial diagnosis, but at that time, Morrissey was said to be open to reconsidering if new evidence emerged.

The TV icon kicked off the year with an explosive interview on “The Breakfast Club,” where she revealed she had been forced to live in an assisted living facility on a memory floor, stripped of access to her bank accounts, credit cards, and phone—and even separated from her beloved cats.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” she said at the time.

Williams described the guardianship as “emotional abuse.”

“This system is broken,” she added.