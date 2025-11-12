Tory Lanez’s 10-year sentence upheld as court shuts down appeal in Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez’s latest attempt to overturn his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has hit a dead end.

On Wednesday (Nov. 12), the California Court of Appeals upheld Lanez’s felony convictions and 10-year prison sentence, according to legal journalist Meghann Cuniff. The decision marks another legal blow for the rapper born Daystar Peterson, who maintains his innocence and has spent years trying to rewrite the narrative surrounding the 2020 shooting.

"We affirm Daystar Peterson's conviction."



In May, Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, doubled down against Lanez’s team’s renewed efforts to undermine the conviction.

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system,” Spiro said in a statement, as previously reported by theGrio. “This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

In a 31-page report, Spiro further shut down the “unsworn rumors being spread as fact,” per Rolling Stone.

“Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team—flanked by any ignorant person they can find—have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can,” Spiro noted according to the outlet“One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies.”

Megan Thee Stallion, who has endured years of online harassment since the shooting, also had something to say when Lanez’s supporters resurfaced their claims earlier this year.

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !?” she wrote in a statement on TikTok. “I’m sick of this s–t LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S–T. FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT f–k the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME. Ain’t no new f—-g evidence yall been saying the same s–t for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f—–g demon.”

During the trial, prosecutors presented Ring camera footage and DNA evidence pointing to a male shooter, with experts testifying there was a 90 percent likelihood a man handled the gun.

The appeal denial is just the latest in Lanez’s legal woes. Earlier this month, a judge also denied his attempt to dodge a deposition in Megan’s defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz (Milagro Cooper), who allegedly spread falsehoods about the shooting with Lanez’s backing.

Lanez’s attorneys argued that being deposed could compromise his criminal appeal, but Judge Lisette M. Reid wasn’t convinced.

“The focus of Mr. Peterson’s deposition is his relationship with defendant Cooper, not with plaintiff,” the judge wrote, per Billboard. “Thus, the court does not see how testimony regarding Mr. Peterson’s communications and relationship with the defendant would serve to prejudice his criminal appeal.”