Klay Thompson shuts down NBA vets over ‘disgusting’ comments about Megan Thee Stallion

Watch how you talk about Klay Thompson’s girl.

After Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams made shocking comments about Megan Thee Stallion on the latest episode of the “Hoopin’ N Hollerin’” podcast — implying she may be to blame for the Mavericks player’s slow start this season — the 35-year-old NBA star quickly shut it down.

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p—’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram comment aimed at his retired peers. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? @patbev21.”

He added, “Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

The Mavs guard was responding after Williams floated his thoughts — the kind better left for the locker room — about how the 30-year-old “Lover Girl” rapper could be distracting Thompson from his game.

“I’m from West Virginia, man, I’ve been taught a lot from old folks, old white folks, It only takes one p— to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is,” Williams, 49, told Beverley. “Klay Thompson, I ain’t sayin’ that’s what it is … but that might be what it is.”

Thompson — who is averaging 8.5 points per game in his second season with Dallas, a slump Megan has still been courtside smiling through — didn’t hesitate to defend her, especially as their relationship has become one of the NBA’s most headline-grabbing romances. The pair first went public this past offseason, confirming months of rumors after they were spotted together at several events and later appeared arm-in-arm at a Los Angeles restaurant. Since then, they’ve been openly boo’d up, sharing hard-launch glimpses of date nights, vacation photos, and matching fits across social media.

Most recently, fans raised eyebrows after Megan posted an IG dump in late October that included a photo of her and Klay’s hands forming a heart while holding a pair of keys in front of what looked like a brand-new American transitional home — sparking speculation that the couple may have quietly moved in together or are at least spending significant time in the same space.

And as the commentary around them continues to swirl, the couple remains in their bliss. In fact, Megan summed up their mood best in the caption of a recent post that included a shot of him sweetly kissing her cheek: “My baby my babyyy.”