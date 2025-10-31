‘I love him!’: Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Klay Thompson as she enters her “feminine era”

Megan Thee Stallion is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. On Oct. 24, she released her “Lover Girl” single, an ode to NBA beau Klay Thompson and promptly had fans singing, “My man, my man, my man.” Why was this the time to go for a softer single than the hard-hitting “Bigger In Texas” from her “Megan” album? The Hot Girl Coach explained the song’s inspiration and more during a chat with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

When asked what aspect of her life inspired her track, Meg teased that it could have been “who” entered her life recently and made her feel head over heels.



“I feel like right now I’m in such a feminine era of my life,” Megan told Hudson. “I’m not saying I’m in a feminine era of my life because of a man. I’m saying because I’ve been through so much, you know? And I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time. And I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I gotta fight for myself, I’m just squaring up with everybody all the time.”

The Houston rapper’s life in the public eye has seen its fair share of highs, lows, and scrutiny in between, particularly with her dating life. But with a now very public relationship, she reassessed that she doesn’t always want to have to be a fighter.

“I’m very much a soft girl,” she said. “I just feel like right now, I’m more calm and relaxed and more zen and more accepting of love. I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now came into my life because I was ready to have him.”

Megan and Thompson soft-launched their relationship in July with several social media posts showing them vacationing in the Bahamas, the homeland of Klay’s father, former Los Angeles Laker Mychel Thompson. Days later, Thompson posted photos of himself cuddling up and kissing a woman who looked strikingly similar to Meg. One fan quickly commented on Thompson’s post, saying, “Treat her right; she deserves it.”

Well, that quickly jumped from a soft launch to a hard one three days later at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation’s gala. Since then, the two have been close to inseparable, from adorable TikToks and Instagram videos to Meg showing up for Klay during recent Dallas Mavericks games.

On Wednesday (Oct. 29), she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram hinting that the two had taken their love story to the next level by purchasing a home together. Again, we love our girl being in love with the “kindest man” she’s ever met.

After all, she told Hudson with a big smile, “I’m still doing hot girl stuff, but I love him!”