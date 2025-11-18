Lil Nas X reportedly ‘doing amazing’ during first court appearance since seeking treatment

Three months after his arrest for assault, Lil Nas X is doing “amazing.”

On Monday, Nov. 17, the 26-year-old pop star — whose real name is Montero Hill — appeared in court with a smile on his face, Rolling Stone reported.

According to the outlet, the judge signed a protective order governing the transfer of discovery materials in his case. The hearing also marked the “Old Town Road” singer’s first in-person appearance since leaving the inpatient treatment program he entered after his Aug. 21 arrest for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

“As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we’re super happy for him,” Lil Nas X’s attorney Drew Findling told reporters after the hearing, according to Rolling Stone.

“We’re looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of,” Findling added.

The musician was absent from his previous court date in September theGrio reported. At the time, his attorneys said he was undergoing inpatient treatment out of state after being arrested and released from jail in August.

As theGrio previously reported, Lil Nas X was arrested on Aug. 21 after an alleged altercation with a police officer during a traffic stop. At first, authorities believed he was overdosing because of his behavior at the time, but his team later clarified he was sober and in the middle of a mental health episode. Four days later, on Aug. 25, the same day he was released on $75,000 bail, he appeared in court, where his lawyers emphasized he was prioritizing his mental well-being. He was charged with three counts of battery with injury to a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer—charges for which he has pleaded not guilty.

Soon after, with his father by his side, he entered an out-of-state inpatient treatment program — a move his legal team said was crucial to stabilizing his health before continuing with the case.

After Monday’s hearing, Findling further assured reporters that “we’re doing what is best for [Lil Nas X] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” according to Rolling Stone.

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him,” he said. “He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

Lil Nas X is next set to appear in court on March 12.