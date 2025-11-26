What to watch and binge during the Thanksgiving holidays, from ‘Stranger Things’ to ‘Being Eddie’

Thanksgiving is the time of year where everyone comes together to celebrate family. Good eats, the occasional argument or two, the store run you and your cousins go on. And with that time-honored tradition comes the desire to sit back, relax and catch up on some shows. From things you’ve been putting off to projects that have been long overdue (hi, “Stranger Things”), Thanksgiving gives all of us a chance to decompress and also find a little comfort.

If you’re in the mood for an annual re-watch of shows like “Insecure” and “The Wire” or documentaries, family-friendly shows, and specials to enjoy together, here’s theGrio’s list of must-see content for the Thanksgiving weekend. Well, besides the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, of course.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Host Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Kevin Hart: Acting My Age,” Netflix

Shockingly enough, Kevin Hart didn’t release a theatrical movie in 2025. That isn’t slowing down one of Hollywood’s busiest men from getting back to his comedic roots with a new comedy special. “Acting My Age” comes as Hart opens up about growing old, random injuries that occur early in the morning, managing family dynamics with two adult children, and a six-hour (!) shower incident. And don’t worry, there’s a new Hart movie coming to Netflix in 2026 (with Teyana Taylor!)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Eddie Murphy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Being Eddie” at TUDUM Theater on November 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



“Being Eddie,” Netflix

In the ’80s, the only person in Hollywood more famous than Eddie Murphy was Michael Jackson. The comedic genius looks back at his life and career in a humorous documentary that lets fans in on his life behind the scenes, revealing how Eddie is just like us, loving everything on YouTube and enjoying family time.

“High Horse: The Black Cowboy,” Peacock

Mainstream media have mainly overlooked the history of Black cowboys until now. In Jordan Peele’s three-part documentary, America’s first cowboys receive their proper due, featuring an all-star cast of individuals involved with the project and more. From being erased from Hollywood to various cowboy communities in California and Texas, the doc delves deep into the triumphs, struggles, and everything in between.

“Master of None: Thanksgiving,” Netflix

I would have easily suggested binge-watching the entire third season of “Master of None” since it’s all centered on Lena Waithe’s character, but the peak of the series was in season 2, particularly its Thanksgiving episode featuring Kym Whitley, Angela Bassett, and Erica Mena. Waithe’s character, Denise, is the chief focus of the episode, exploring how she has celebrated Thanksgiving over the years and her family’s complicated relationship with queerness as it pertains to Blackness. It’s also the episode that earned Waithe a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, the first Black woman to win the award.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Vince Staples attends the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“The Vince Staples Show,” Netflix

If you’re confused about what Season 2 of the hit comedy series starring the Long Beach rapper is about, think spooky things, guilt and plenty of shenanigans and unfortunate events. The entire bit of Vince’s trauma this year is built around his Uncle James dying (well, remember the character was based on O.J. Simpson and well, y’know). Add to the fact that Vanessa Bell Calloway is an absolute scene stealer as Vince’s mother and you’ve got a perfect day watch.

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 18: Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp attend the “Stranger Things” Season 5 Event at Hangar 7 – Flughafen Tempelhof on November 18, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Stranger Things: Chapter V,” Netflix

Finally, the long-running Netflix sci-fi series begins its epic conclusion. Yes, most of the children are grown, grown in real life but we still need to figure out what happens to the kids of Hawkins, particularly Lucas and Erica Sinclair.

“Bel Air,” Peacock

The final season of the reimagined version of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” dropped its first slate of episodes this week. If you recall the original series, this is around the time Aunt Viv found out she was pregnant with Baby Nicky, and Carlton and Will were getting ready to graduate from Bel-Air Academy and begin applying to college. Also, if you remember how season 3 ended with Hillary and her beau, the writers came up with a really unique twist to close that chapter, considering how Coco Jones has blown up as a singer and now does everything since the show started.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Football, Football, Football

This is obvious. Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Packers vs. Lions and Bengals vs. Ravens on Thanksgiving night and then the Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday (Amazon special, by the way). Good enough to reheat those leftovers and relax.