A$AP Rocky says fatherhood is a ‘dream come true’—is ready for a cozy holiday

A$AP Rocky is a lot of things: a rapper, a creative director, Chanel’s newest brand ambassador, an actor, but above all, he is a family man. During the 2025 Gotham Film Awards, the “Highest 2 Lowest” star opened up about life as a father and his plans for the holiday season.

“I’m looking forward to white Christmas with snow and some chestnuts roasting,” he told E!News teasing the classic Christmas song. “Logs in the fireplace—stuff like that.”

Rocky and his longtime partner, Rihanna, recently became parents of three, welcoming their daughter Rocki Irish into the world. The nearly 3-month-old is the youngest in the household, joining her two brothers, RZA Athelston, who is three, and Riot Rose, who is two. For Rocky, who previously crowned their children as him and the Fenty mogul’s best collaboration, fatherhood is a dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true [to] be with your family and watch them grow,” he shared noting how “togetherness” is his top priority. “Just being together, that’s enough.”

In a separate conversation with People magazine, he shared, “Family support is just … spousal support, everything,” he said. “It just means a lot. It goes a long way.”

Rihanna who appeared alongside Rocky on the red carpet proudly boasted about her partner. Teasing that she “chose right,” the songstress told Extra TV, “Every time I see him on camera in a movie, I’m like, ‘What?’” Ri told the outlet. “I get amazed, because I didn’t know he had it in him. But he’s such a great talent.”

Over the years, the couple has maintained a level of privacy throughout their relationship, giving fans only occasional glimpses into their romance and life as a family, which Rocky says inspires his work across disciplines.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” the New York native told The Perfect Magazine. “I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”