D4vd is Google’s top trending person of 2025, as authorities continue to investigate murder of Celeste Rivas

D4vd has become one of Google’s most searched people this year during the ongoing murder investigation of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Google’s Year in Search 2025 data shared with Complex shows that the 20-year-old singer was at the top of the list of trending searches worldwide. D4vd, whose name is David Anthony Burke, became a subject of media attention outside of his music when the remains of Rivas’ body were found in a Tesla registered to him on September 8.

According to the data from Google, the platinum-selling artist was ranked at the top of the global trending people list, and in the U.S., he was the third trending person behind Zohran Mamdani and Tyler Robinson. In the U.S., he was ranked the top trending person in music.

The day Rivas was discovered, authorities received a report about a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, which had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for several days. Inside the trunk was where they found what was later confirmed as Rivas’ body. D4vd initially agreed to cooperate with the investigation and canceled the remainder of his North American tour, and eventually all of his tour dates. Two months later, he was reportedly being looked at as a suspect, but has not been officially named one by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rivas was reported missing in 2024 when she was 14, having last been seen in April of that year. Her mother told TMZ in an interview that her daughter mentioned having an online boyfriend named David, but the family had never met him.

Amid other disturbing details that have come up in the police investigation, followers of D4vd have also begun discussing themes in the “Romantic Homicide” singer’s music and imagery, recontextualizing his use of a coffin as a prop during his live shows, and an actor in a music video that looked like Rivas.

On November 24, the medical examiner’s office made a statement that the LAPD blocked the county coroner’s office from releasing details about the ongoing investigation. The statement said the court-ordered issue demanded that “no records or details associated with the case, including the cause and manner of death and Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice.”