Kandi Burruss opens up about being ‘the strong friend’ as rumors surface about the end of her relationship

Kandi Burruss has never been shy about sharing her life with the public, but this season seems to be especially difficult. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and multi-hyphenate recently announced the end of her marriage to Todd Tucker, a relationship fans have watched evolve on camera, on stage, and in business for over a decade.

Now, new allegations are shedding light on what may have led to their breakup.

“Kandi and Todd had been having marriage troubles for a while now. Kandi was not happy because she found out that Todd had been talking to other women behind her back,” a source told People magazine. “She had no idea.”

This comes shortly after Burruss confirmed that she had filed for divorce, news that shocked fans who had watched her fight for her family and career for years on reality TV. Describing this season as “a difficult and emotional time,” the Xscape singer admitted to fans that she’s been experiencing a wave of emotions in an Amazon Live days after her separation announcement.

“Obviously, going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing. Sometimes you’re cool … then sometimes you have your moments of sadness,” she explained. “I’m all over the place,” she said, later adding, “Sometimes things just don’t work out. It just is what it is.”

After 11 years of marriage, the couple shares two kids, Ace, 9, and Blaze, 6. And while the two reportedly spent time together over Thanksgiving, Tucker reportedly requested primary custody of their sons as well as a “division of all marital assets, both real and personal, tangible and intangible, between the parties,” in response to her petition for divorce.

Neither Tucker nor Burruss have addressed the claims made by the unnamed source. However, the RHOA alum took to Instagram this week, sharing a relatable post about how she has been navigating this season.

“This is what I look like when I’m going through something. I show up for my family, I show up for my friends, I show up to handle my business, & I show up with a smile, all while on the inside I’m emotionally broken. In every pic of this video, I was internally dealing with something life-changing that most of the people in the pics with me had no clue of my inner stress & sadness. This is not being fake. This is just how I deal with things. I internalize and deal with it alone. I am the poster child for the saying, “check on your strong friend because you never know what they are going through”. I normally don’t like to share stuff like this, but I was listening to this old song that I wrote years ago & felt like it perfectly described how I feel.”