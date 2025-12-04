Stephen A. Smith praises Trump’s ‘absolutely positively brilliant politics’

TV personality Stephen A. Smith praised President Donald Trump for his “brilliant politics” during a recent episode of his political podcast “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.”

“At some point in time, we just have to give the man credit. He’s shrewd as hell!” said Smith in response to Trump’s recent pardon of Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar.

“He is giving the Democratic Party lessons! Lessons! I mean, school is in session on how to manipulate minds and coax folks into thinking along the lines of his way of thinking.”

On Wednesday, Trump pardoned Cuellar and his wife, who were indicted last year for allegedly accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities in an alleged scheme that spanned seven years. The president accused former President Joe Biden, whose Justice Department indicted the Cuellars, of targeting his political opponents, even within his own party.

The political move of pardoning a member of his opposing party was brilliant, Smith argued, because it demonstrated that “everything is not partisan.”

“You can’t sit up there and talk about how everything is partisan when the man sits up there and lets you off the hook and you on the opposite party,” said the sports anchor and controversial political commentator. However, Smith acknowledged that while Cuellar is a Democrat, he was critical of Biden on immigration policy.

“That falls in line with Trump, and we get that part. But he’s still a Democrat,” he added.

As a result of Trump’s power play, Smith recommended that Democrats move to the political center as President Trump has already “beat” them to it.

“Get away from the far left. Move towards the center,” said Smith. “And Trump beat them to it. He beat them to it. That’s what he’s doing! That’s what he’s doing! It’s brilliant! Absolutely, positively brilliant politics! Nothing compares!”

Smith has repeatedly ruffled feathers over his political commentary, particularly his criticisms of the Biden-Harris administration during the 2024 election cycle. Most recently, the ESPN host and podcaster came under fire for his criticisms of Democratic U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett. He later apologized to the Texas congresswoman for inviting vitriol against Crockett, who has repeatedly been personally attacked by Trump.

Smith has similarly faced backlash for remarks he made about former Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama.