Why Kandi Burruss might be leaning on Bravo footage as the prenup dispute with her ex Todd Tucker heats up

In a new development in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s divorce, Bravo footage has been introduced into evidence.

TheGrio reported that on December 1, Tucker, now the estranged husband of Burruss, claims that he signed the couple’s final prenuptial agreement under pressure were his lawyers were not present. In his response to Burruss, who was the one who filed for divorce on November 26, he is filing for a review of their prenuptial agreement and for primary custody of their children, Ace and Blaze. Burruss has changed her initial proposal for joint custody of their children to primary custody.

But in this instance, Burruss may have benefited from her years-long relationship with Bravo (which is also where met Tucker, since he was a producer on RHOA), where she not only starred as a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but she was also given multiple spinoffs from the reality network, including “Kandi & The Gang” and “Kandi’s Wedding,” a five-part television special on her April 2014 wedding to Tucker.

In the mini series, there is footage of Tucker discussing the prenuptial agreement with lawyers, according to a lawyer for Burruss. US Weekly reported it obtained a filing from Burruss’s team that said Tucker “audibly announced” that he was “good to sign” the prenuptial agreement during a private encounter with Burruss and after talking to his lawyer “on and off camera.”

“The parties’ journey to executing an enforceable Prenuptial Agreement was filmed and broadcast on Bravo television network, with the knowledge and consent of both [Burruss] and [Tucker], for their five-part reality television wedding documentary entitled Kandi’s Wedding that premiered on June 1, 2014,” the filing from Burruss’ lawyer said.

The separated couple first showed a united front after news broke of their split, spending their daughter Blaze’s birthday together and Thanksgiving. But some information has started to come out as the divorce proceedings continue. An anonymous source told People that their marriage had been on the rocks for “a while” and that “Kandi was not happy because she found out that Todd had been talking to other women behind her back.”