‘We see what you’re doing,’ Joy Reid accuses Stephen A. Smith of profiting from criticism of Black women

Joy Reid has something to say to Stephen A. Smith. During a recent appearance on “Naked with Cari Champion,” the former MSNBC journalist addressed Smith and his “constant attacks on Black women,” including herself.

“He said I got fired for ratings, and I’m like, ‘uh, excuse me, sir, you got $100 million for a show with half my ratings at my worst,” she said. “They’re paying you [Stephen A. Smith] not for your numbers, my friend. They’re paying you because you are willing to say the nasty things about Black people that they want to say.”

Recently, Smith, known for his provocative opinions in the sports world, has been sharing his strong views on a range of topics, including Kamala Harris’ political campaign, Serena Williams’ marriage, Jasmine Crockett’s work, and more. And like many social media users, who have shared their outrage and frustration with the ESPN host’s sudden interest in publicly criticizing Black women, Reid called out his actions on the podcast.

“You’re willing to take their denigration of Black women and put it in the mouth of a Negro. And because you’re willing to put the denigration of Black women in particular, into a Negro’s mouth, you now think that, ‘Oh, I must be a freakin’ political genius,’” she continued. “But let’s just be clear, you’re not being paid for your numbers. You’re being paid for what you’re willing to do to us for white people’s entertainment.”

She concluded her rant with a simple ask: “As long as you cool with that, bruh, keep being you, but don’t come for my friends. Don’t come for people that I know their value and try to devalue them in front of all the Black women who can see and hear you, ’cause we know what you’re doing.”