Stefon Diggs and Cardi B host Winter Wellness Wonderland event in Boston for moms: ‘Everybody had a hard year’

Even Stefon Diggs understands the importance of a little self-care — especially during the holidays.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the 32-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver hosted the very first Winter Wonderland Wellness Event, an invitation-only holiday experience designed to celebrate and uplift women — particularly moms — who pour so much into their families and communities. The event took place near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the Patriots, transforming the space into a cozy, joy-filled retreat.

“It’s the end of the year, I feel like everybody had a hard year, especially for moms,” Diggs told NBC Sports during the event, smiling as he mingled with guests dressed in a green cardigan, jeans, and a red Santa hat.

“My mom is actually here today — special guest,” he added. “So I just wanted to host a wellness day, an appreciation day. Everybody works extremely hard, and I’m extremely blessed. Paying it forward is always going to be something big for me.”

The day offered guests a variety of treatments, including yoga sessions, massages, facials, and moments to simply relax — a rare break during what can be one of the most stressful times of the year.

“I wanted to give them a little break,” Diggs said. “A little yoga, a little massage, a little facial day.”

The festive affair also included meet-and-greets with Diggs and his girlfriend, as well as mom to his newborn son, rapper Cardi B, who attended fresh off headlining a major music festival in Saudi Arabia. While Diggs didn’t say he was inspired by one mom in particular, it’s no secret that Cardi, 33, a mom of four, who welcomed their son exactly a month ago in November, has certainly had a busy and tumultuous year marked by lots of wins and whirlwind drama.

During the event, the Grammy winner turned heads in a chic winter-white knit pant set, while fully leaning into the wellness vibes. Even the Patriots’ mascot got in on the fun, popping up in circulating footage helping with massages and adding to the lighthearted atmosphere.

In other clips, Cardi and Diggs can be seen stretching it out together during yoga and laughing as they took in the day’s activities.

“I’m supporting the Diggs Deep Foundation for Christmas,” Cardi joked to NBC Sports with a laugh after noticing the foundation’s name emblazoned on the step-and-repeat backdrop.

Founded by Diggs, the Diggs Deep Foundation focuses on empowering underserved communities through initiatives centered on education, wellness, and social impact. The Winter Wonderland Wellness Event is part of his broader mission to give back in tangible, meaningful ways — and Diggs hopes it will become a recurring tradition.

Speaking to 7News Boston, the NFL star shared the simple message he wants participants to leave with: “Somebody out there is thinking about you,” he said. “Somebody out there appreciates you.”