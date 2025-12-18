Chilli and boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, admit they don’t fight as they gush about their ‘mature love’

Cooler heads truly prevail when it comes to Chilli and her boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence.

The 54-year-old R&B icon and the 45-year-old actor revealed they fall firmly in the “no fighting” camp while opening up about what they described as their “mature love” during a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s show, “Sherri.”

When Shepherd mentioned that Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce have said they don’t fight, Chilli and Lawrence shared that they operate much the same way.

“I promise you, it’s really possible,” the TLC singer said. “Because when you think about it, you want to talk out your differences, you know what I mean. And you don’t have to yell at each other to do that.”

Chilli explained that maintaining peace sometimes means taking space or stepping away to cool down before revisiting a conversation — a strategy they use to avoid saying something that could “hurt their feelings.”

When Shepherd praised the couple for having such a “mature love,” Chilli agreed.

“It’s definitely mature,” she said. “Being mature makes a difference. The wisdom — you know, when you’ve had that experience.”

Still, the couple was quick to clarify that harmony doesn’t mean perfection. They absolutely have disagreements — they just can’t imagine things ever escalating into a full-blown fight.

“I could never even imagine kind of raising my voice either,” Lawrence said. “Which is weird. I mean, I’ve been in relationships where you do go back and forth, but I could never do that. There’s too much respect.”

Chilli, with a laugh, added, “And the way my acid reflux is set up, it needs to be easy.”

Chilli and Lawrence were first spotted together in mid-2022, shortly after the actor finalized his divorce. After months of speculation, they went Instagram official on New Year’s Eve that year, sharing a playful video of themselves dancing in matching festive onesies.

Since then, the pair has maintained a whirlwind romance filled with travel, public appearances, and frequent social media updates. Next up, they’re returning to one of their favorite vacation spots to host “Second Chance Love,” an upcoming reality dating series for Hallmark+, set to premiere on Jan. 1, 2026.