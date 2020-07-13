Tamera Mowry announces departure from ‘The Real’ after 7 years

On Monday, the actress confirmed her departure from the Emmy Award-winning series.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fans of The Real have been rocked by the sudden news that co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving the daytime talk show.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday (July 13), the actress confirmed her departure after seven years with the Emmy Award-winning series.

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya [Rivera], but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” she noted in the post.

Read More: Tamera Mowry-Housley makes emotional return to talk show after niece’s murder during Thousand Oaks mass shooting

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” Mowry-Housley wrote.

“I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” she added.

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever,” she continued. “I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Mowry’s exit follows comedian Amanda Seales, who left the show last month over the lack of diversity and Black voices “at the top.”

Read More: Amanda Seales and ‘The Real’ part ways: ‘It doesn’t feel good to my soul’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCd5ob2pZPd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On Instagram Live, Seales told actor Brandon Dixon that she decided not to renew her contract with the show, theGRIO previously reported.

“I didn’t renew it, because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to and where the people that are speaking to me in disparaging ways are not being handled,” Seales explained.

Meanwhile, following the tragic news that the body of actress Naya Rivera was recovered Monday after nearly a week’s search at Lake Piru in California, Mowry-Housley posted a touching message to the former Glee star.

“Can’t believe I’m writing this. My heart. So many emotions. So many memories. My mind did not want to accept this. My sweet Naya. I love you.” she wrote.

“Will always love you. I’ll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me,” the message continued.

Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.