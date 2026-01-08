Fetty Wap is home from prison early after serving three years

After three years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy, Fetty Wap is home.

Fetty, whose name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was released early; he was originally sentenced to six years in 2023 by a federal court in Long Island, New York.

In a statement sent to several press outlets following his release, the “My Way” rapper said, “I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me.”

The statement continues, “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Fetty also shared a video with The Shade Room following his release in a boardroom discussing his plans to “make noise.” He also posted “Home” on his Instagram story.

In 2021, Fetty was arrested at the Rolling Loud music festival in Queens, New York, and was charged with five other people, including a New Jersey corrections officer. According to the Department of Justice, the organization he was with distributed over 100 Kilograms of Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Crack Cocaine Across Long Island and New Jersey.

He pleaded guilty in 2022 and, during his sentencing, said, “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.”

In September of last year, the Peterson, New Jersey artist celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut album “Fetty Wap,” which contains hits like “Trap Queen,” “My Way” and “679.” It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, forecasting a promising future in the industry for the rapper. However, financial, legal, and domestic issues, plus tragedies from the death of his daughter to his brother’s murder, have colored his path in the years since.