Kristy Scott seemingly shares an update about her living arrangements amid divorce

Kristy Scott is living large and in charge amid her divorce from estranged husband Desmond Scott. The social media stunner shared a new series of images on Wednesday with the caption “same address,” sending her fans into a frenzy.

The photos showcase the 30-year-old clad in a burgundy form-fitting cocktail dress and matching slingback stilettos while posing cheekily. In one shot, she sits atop the kitchen counter with her legs crossed while coolly staring off into the distance. In the next photo, she’s more playful, lying on the same countertop with her legs kicking up in the air, her hands posed in peace signs, eyes closed, and mouth pursed into duck lips. The following snap finds her leaning against the stair railing, head turned, with her flawless bob obscuring her face. The last two shots are close-ups of her leaning against a set of pale wood cabinets. The caption “same address” led many of her followers to believe that Scott would be retaining ownership of the couple’s new dream home, completed just a few months ago.

Celebrity fans, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, weighed in below in Scott’s comments.

” bloop🔥” Williams wrote.

“Black Ink: Chicago” alum Charmaine Bey chimed in, “Aka he out the house yallllll 🔥”

“A WOMAN ♥️💋,” singer Kali Uchis added.

Actress Storm Reid simply remarked, “tuh”.

“& that 🥷 betta get his own kitchen to do his lil videos in! 🫶🏽,” fellow influencer Jessica Rose commented.

Going through Kristy Sarah’s old posts, they had just bought a new house 5 months ago 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NTB0E76ydO — 🌚 (@EvrybdyH8sNadia) January 10, 2026

The images were taken in the brand new home that many social media followers recognized from content shared by the Scotts in late 2025.

As TheGrio previously reported, Kristy Scott filed for divorce on December 30. US Weekly shared a number of details from her filing, including Scott’s stating that the cause for the split was, “Desmond Scott has committed adultery.” She has reportedly asked the court to restore her maiden name, Small, and requested that her estranged husband cover her legal fees.

The couple shares two sons, Vance, 7, and Westin, 6. Scott’s filing mentions that she and Desmond are planning to enter a written agreement regarding custody, access, and support; however, she adds that if they’re unable to agree, she’d like the court to decide those terms.

The TikTok personality also disclosed that the couple entered into a marital property agreement, outlining each party’s rights to both community and separate assets. In the filing, Kristy asked the court to enforce that agreement, emphasizing that nothing in her petition should be interpreted as a challenge to its terms. She further stated that she and Desmond plan to reach a separate agreement to divide their community property, which appears to include the custom home they built prior to their split.

Kristy also noted that she owns additional property she considers separate from the community estate and is requesting that the court recognize it as such.

A day after Kristy filed for divorce, Desmond, 31, took to social media to issue a public apology:

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation,” he began. “I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

Desmond added, “Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been. Kristy and I faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them. Toward the end of 2025, I wanted to separate, and | had conversations with Kristy regarding this. During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately, we decided to divorce. l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I’m grateful for that support and will continue sharing my love for cooking and the things that inspire me. I hope you’ll continue that journey with me,” he concluded.