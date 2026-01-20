‘I literally manifest my entire life’: Angel Reese nabs co-starring role for season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’

The Bayou Barbie can now call herself “Trainer Barbie.”

Two-time WNBA star and emerging media maven Angel Reese has signed on for season 2 of the hit Netflix series “The Hunting Wives.” The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed the news.

When the news landed, Reese took to X on Tuesday (Jan. 20) to soak it all in.

“i literally manifest my entire life,” she wrote alongside emojis highlighting her tears of joy.

i literally manifest my entire life 🥺😭 https://t.co/gZAafoK9TS — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) January 20, 2026

Reese’s character is a play on her nicknames, “Bayou Barbie” and “Chi Barbie.” She rose to national fame when she helped lead the LSU Lady Tigers women’s basketball team to its first national title in school history in 2023. In 2024, she was drafted by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, and in her brief time in the league, she’s already reset the record books in rebounding and double-doubles.

And that’s just her on-court success.

Reese, an avid fan of the spicy Starz-turned-Netflix drama, tweeted her love for the show on X last August, telling her millions of followers it had her attention and even voicing displeasure with how Season 1 ended.

“Sooooo, will there be a season 2 or more episodes for The Hunting Wives because I’m not satisfied with how that ended…” she wrote on August 4. Two days later, after show creator Rebecca Cutter was flabbergasted that Reese loved the show, the Baltimore native shot her shot about appearing in a second season. Cutter responded, “On it, my queen.”

Sooooo will there be a season 2 or more episodes for The Hunting Wives because i’m not satisfied with how that ended…😒 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 5, 2025

just let me know if you need me for season 2 😉 https://t.co/jnZ6f1svjg — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 6, 2025

The hit Netflix drama follows Brittany Snow as she leaves her Massachusetts enclave for the fictional Texas town of Maple Brook and becomes enamored with Malin Akerman and her social clique, the “Hunting Wives.” Ultimately, the relationship takes on so many twists and turns that by the end of season 1, fans were immediately clamoring for more.

Season 2 is set to feature new cast members, including John Stamos, Kim Matula, Alex FitzAlan, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. A release date has not yet been revealed for the upcoming season, but plenty of Reese fans will be glued in to see how she fits in with all of the drama.

The role will be the latest acting feat for the LSU legend. She’s also lending her voice to the upcoming animated sports movie “GOAT” co-starring Stephen Curry, A’ja Wilson, Dwyane Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson and others.