Pharrell Williams latest star-studded Louis Vuitton show brought the house down — literally

Despite the famous Louis Vuitton “LV” monogram turning 130 this year, there was barely a trace of it on Pharrell Williams’ latest runway. Instead, attendees were ushered into an immersive Fall/Winter 2026 menswear presentation that was equal parts interior design fantasy and high-fashion spectacle. Oh, and it came with a new song from Quavo.

The first day of menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week closed on Tuesday, Jan. 20, with the 52-year-old’s latest star-studded showing as the legendary fashion house’s creative director of menswear, and he brought the house down, literally.

The set featured a massive modern glass house with a sleek, light-brown wooden interior and cutting-edge design details, nestled in a sprawling green garden filled with wildflowers. The home was fully staged, complete with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room filled with custom décor and furniture. Above it all, a choir dressed in dark robes emblazoned with the LV logo performed from balconies overlooking a crowd that included SZA, Usher, Future, Kai Cenat, Skepta, Tyriq Withers, and more. The occasion also brought the musician and designer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their four children out for a rare sighting.

Pharrell Williams’ wife Helen Lasichanh (4thL) and their children attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

As the show began with bird sounds and a gentle piano, models made their way along a winding runway that led into the yard before drifting through the home itself, still fully visible through floor-to-ceiling glass. The looks weaving through the space were anchored in luxury basics, a wash of beige, brown, and soft greys, punctuated by pops of tomato red, pink, blue, and green.

Understated beige parkas and wool coats followed red leather bomber jackets, along with pale button-downs that, despite a subtle sparkle, otherwise read clean and classic, all gliding by as the music gradually built. Williams continued his penchant for playfully reimagining the brand’s most iconic pieces, including an Art Nouveau-inspired Louis Vuitton trunk rendered in stained-glass style. Backpacks, totes, bags, and hooded jackets bearing the logo were peppered throughout.

The music, a mix of atmospheric, vibey soundscapes and bass-heavy R&B and hip-hop, was its own kind of treat. John Legend was on hand to perform “Pray For Ya,” along with an unreleased track by A$AP Rocky, “Disturbing the P.” Jackson Wang debuted a track called “Sex God” featuring Pusha T, and Quavo premiered a new song, “Hit-A-Lik,” all before the show’s finale, when Williams walked the runway solo dressed in khaki-colored flared pants with a buttery beige leather bomber, baseball cap, and a brown LV monogram fanny pack. He eventually turned to greet his A-list front row before he saluted the choir and left.

“An embodiment of enduring expression,” began the caption of a joint post from the brand and Williams on Instagram. “Pharrell presented a collection of lasting engineering and meaningful craftsmanship — evoking the sartorial foundation of Louis Vuitton.”