‘I was walking with giants’: Anthony Joshua honors his friends, reflects on fatal car crash publicly for the first time

Anthony Joshua shared a post speaking out for the first time about the fatal car accident in Nigeria that killed his two friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. In the video, titled “My Brothers For Life” on his YouTube page, he spoke about the duty he has to his friends going forward, careful not to use the word “legacy,” and he thanked his supporters for the outpour of messages and prayers.

The 36-year-old professional boxer spoke directly to his followers on his social media accounts, reflecting on the last month and the tragedy that changed his life just days after his victory in the ring against Jake Paul in a highly televised Netflix special.

“We had so many plans to wrap up 2025, and we were on a mission,” Joshua said about him and his friends. “We went back home, went to see our families, and everything just got flipped upside on its head. God’s the best planner. We can’t plan. We can plan to the best of our capabilities, but that was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our controls.”

Joshua underscored the importance of the brotherhood he had with Ghami and Ayodele. He said that not only did the three of them grow up together, but their lives evolved alongside one another.

We became business partners, we became hustlers, we became lieutenants, we became generals, we became everything. We became housemates. We were living together,” he said. “It’s a shame. One day, my time will come, and I’m not scared either. At all. It’s actually comforting knowing I’ve got two brothers on the other side.”

He continued, ‘I’m the big guy, but I was walking with giants. Men that kept me protected, kept me shielded. But the mission must go on. I understand my duty.”

Instead of discussing the tragedy and his personal feelings, saying “I know what I feel, and that’s what that’s matters to me,” he focused the statement on his friends and how he planned to honor them and their families going forward.

“It ain’t about legacy. It’s just doing what’s right, and I know I’m going to do what’s right for them. I know I got what I gotta do. So yeah, I’m gonna do what’s right by them. I’m gonna do what’s right by their family,” he said.

In the post caption, Joshua acknowledged the team of doctors and nurses in Nigeria who cared for him and tended to his injuries after the accident, the people who helped bring him back to the U.K., as well as the Nigerian and British government officials for their efforts.