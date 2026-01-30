‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Anthony Anderson confirms rumored romance with Rosci Diaz

Anthony Anderson and Rosci Diaz are official! This week, the actor and comedian confirmed the ongoing speculation about their rumored relationship during an appearance on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast.

“It was something that just happened. We just happened to be in the same place at the same time, at the right time…in life,” Anderson shared, reflecting on his connection with Diaz.

Before a romantic spark ignited between the “Black-ish” actor and “106&Park” host, the two stars were friends, hanging out in similar circles in Hollywood.

“I watched ‘106 & Park’ like, ‘Oh, she’s a cutie,’ but never was like, ‘I got to get with that,” he explained. “We laughed about that. It’s like, ‘No, it was never that for me.’ And we’ve known each other…almost 20 years.”

Diaz and Anderson first sparked relationship rumors during Golden Globes weekend when the two were spotted together during Netflix’s Golden Globe afterparty. Though the two coyly denied the romance rumors at the time, a week after that appearance, Anderson revealed that he is “no longer a bachelor” at the premiere of the Netflix revival of “Star Search.” Ironically, Anderson’s confirmation comes days after Diaz skillfully dodged Deion Sanders’ attempt to get her to discuss her and Anderson’s relationship status.

Their relationship comes nearly two years after Anderson finalized his divorce from his college sweetheart, Alvina Stewart, with whom he shares two kids. However, the “Black-ish” star explains how the two’s romance arrived at the “right time.”

“The difference now is I’m learning, or I’ve learned to prioritize a better balance in life, in my personal life, and not be just strictly about work and about what the next project is going to be,” he shared, reflecting on his evolution as not only a partner, but also a man. “At one point, not too long ago, I sat back and thought about the relationship that I would like to have at this point in my life, and I realized that I was never going to have that if I was to continue doing what I was doing.”

He continued: “If this is what you want, these are the changes that you have to make. And I made those changes. I believe you receive what you’re asking for. And I asked for this relationship with whomever it was going to be with, and once I cleared a path and a way for that to happen and to come in my life, it happened.”

Noting how he welcomed the unexpected romance, Anderson described his growth and new relationship as “a beautiful thing.”

