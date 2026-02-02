Snoop Dogg shares his support for his daughter Cori Broadus after the death of his granddaughter at 10-months following health complications

Snoop Dogg is showing love to his daughter Cori Broadus as their family navigates an unthinkable loss.

On Saturday, the 54-year-old rapper seemingly acknowledged the death of his 10-month-old granddaughter, Codi Dreaux, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of himself with Broadus and his sons, Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, Snoop kept the caption simple, posting only sparkling pink heart and prayer hands emojis: “ .”

The post came just days after the 26-year-old revealed on Monday, Jan. 26, that she had lost her first child, whom she welcomed with her fiancé Wayne Deuce, following a difficult medical journey. After Cori developed HELLP syndrome — a severe and life-threatening variant of preeclampsia — Codi was born prematurely in February 2025 at around six months of gestation. She remained in the NICU from February until earlier this month, when she was finally able to come home.

When she first brought her daughter home, Broadus celebrated with an intimate post featuring footage of their first moments together outside the hospital, cuddling in bed.

“She’s home,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

Throughout her daughter’s NICU stay, Broadus — who has long been open about her own health journey with lupus — became an advocate for NICU families, regularly updating her followers and offering support to others facing similar challenges.

In the days since her daughter’s passing, Cori has continued to share glimpses of her grief.

“Waiting for someone to tell me to wake up, and this is just a bad dream,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and the baby.