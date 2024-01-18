Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, 24, shares that she had a ‘severe’ stroke

Early Thursday morning, Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus, 24, said she suffered from a “severe” stroke.

Broadus, whom her father, birth name Calvin Broadus, shares with his wife Shante, revealed the situation via posts on her Instagram story.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she captioned a post of a photo seemingly taken from a hospital bed.

In a second post with a medical face mask over her face, she wrote, “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

While the twenty-something has yet to provide any further updates, including what potentially led to the stroke and her current state, Broadus has been open about her nearly lifelong health journey. Last September, she shared in an interview with People magazine that she was first diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder lupus at the age of 6.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lupus is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs. It can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels. There is currently no known medical cure for lupus, but medical interventions and lifestyle changes can help many control it.

Lupus not only disproportionately impacts women (90% of those living with the condition are women of childbearing age), but it further disproportionately affects Black women. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, lupus is two to three times more prevalent among African-American women, Hispanic women, and Asian women than white women.

Considering all of the potential organs within the body that lupus can impact, the disorder can lead to a host of complications, including heart attacks, strokes, and death. Research by the Lupus Foundation found that the disorder is the fifth leading cause of death among Black women ages 15 through 24.

When Broadus spoke to People about her condition in September, she said she was in a good place. She explained she had adopted a new holistic lifestyle and fitness routine to reduce her medication intake significantly.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural; all types of herbs, sea moss, teas,” she said.

She added, “I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program, and she’s getting used to it.”

Broadus further explained she’s been taking medication since she was 6 years old and ultimately wanted “better” for herself.

“I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey,” she said.

However, autoimmune disorders can be challenging to manage, even under the best circumstances.

She continued, “I have days where I’m sick, but I’m still blessed and able to do what I love to do and to tell my story. But then there’s days I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I wasn’t sick. What would my life be if I was just a normal girl?’ It’s part of being human. You’re going to have bad days; you’re not going to always have good days.”

