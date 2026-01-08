Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus shares her baby girl is finally home after 10 months in the NICU

After 10 months in the NICU, Cori Broadus is sharing that her baby daughter—whom she welcomed with fiancé Wayne Deuce—is finally home.

The 26-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg announced the joyful milestone on Tuesday, Jan. 6, with an Instagram post featuring tender footage of mother and baby cuddling in bed, including a video of Broadus holding her daughter, photos of the pair together, and close-ups of Codi’s tiny feet.

“She’s home,” Broadus began in the caption.

“Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all,” she added.

Broadus, who has long been open about her health journey with lupus, gave birth to Codi in February 2025 at just 25 weeks—nearly three months early—after a high-risk pregnancy complicated by HELLP syndrome, a rare and serious condition that affects the blood and liver, marked by the breakdown of red blood cells, elevated liver enzymes, and a drop in platelets, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” Broadus wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption announcing her daughter’s birth, alongside a single black-and-white image of the baby’s foot.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” she continued. “But no matter what God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

(L-R) Snoop Dogg and his daughter Cori Broadus on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. (Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

Throughout Codi’s lengthy NICU stay, both mom and her proud grandpa shared updates about the baby’s progress.

“Becoming a NICU mom was not part of the plan, but it became part of my story,” Broadus wrote in September while sharing a video on Instagram from her daughter’s hospital room in honor of NICU Awareness Month.

“I want to give a major shoutout to all of the moms, the dads, the nurses, the doctors, from one NICU mom to another. I know this is a hell of a ride, but there’s nothing that God gives us that we can’t handle and just hold. We got this,” she continued. “And the babies, you guys are so strong, resilient. Such literally true tiny fighters and you are heroes we celebrate this month and everyday.”

Speaking to People in September, the 54-year-old rapper—who shares Cori with his wife, Shante—called Codi’s birth the highlight of his year.

After explaining that his granddaughter was born prematurely, he said, “She’s doing very well now.”

“So tiny C has probably been the best thing that happened to me this year,” he added.

Shortly after her motherhood journey began, Broadus announced in December 2024 that she was expecting her first child with Deuce, while speaking to E! News.

“I’m just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she’s the prettiest in the world,” she told the outlet. “Growing up, I wasn’t the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age. And I’m having a mini me.”

She added, “Wayne said he’s excited to have someone that looks like me. He knows she’s going to be so beautiful, and he just can’t wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world.”