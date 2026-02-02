President Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah in furious reaction Grammys dig

President Donald Trump was not happy about Trevor Noah‘s primetime digs at him at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, so much so that he is threatening legal action against the comedian.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social early Monday morning.

While hosting the 68th annual Grammy Awards, Noah delivered jokes about President Trump’s fixation with wanting to buy Greenland and his past relationship with disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow, that’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you it’s my last year [hosting]! What are you going to do about it?” said Noah.

Images and communications from the controversial Epstein files shows that Trump and former President Bill Clinton, among others, have spent considerable time with Epstein over the years. Many of the convicted child sex offender’s crimes were committed on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. While Trump and Clinton admit socializing with Epstein, both denied any wrongdoing.

However, Trump and Epstein have a well-documented friendship that reportedly ended in the early 2000s. The two friends had a falling out, Trump admits; however, the president has been reluctant to share many details about the cause of the soured relationship.

In his Truth Social post, Trump blasted Noah for “INCORRECTLY” implying that he and Clinton spent time on Epstein’s island, writing, “WRONG!!!”

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media. Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” said the president.

He continued, “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Since returning to the office for his second term, Trump has filed several lawsuits against media companies. The president filed a $15 billion defamation suit against The New York Times and settled another defamation lawsuit for $16 million against CBS. Trump accused both outlets of undermining his 2024 presidential campaign. The president also sued The Wall Street Journal after the newspaper published a story about a birthday letter addressed to Epstein for his 50th birthday that was allegedly signed by Trump. The suggestive letter, in which Trump allegedly writes, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” is written in prose inside the shape of a woman’s naked body.

Noah wasn’t the only celebrity voice who was critical of Trump at Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony. Throughout the evening, several musicians, including Bad Bunny, SZA, Olivia Dean, and Shaboozey, spoke out against Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement, which has included skirting due process, violent encounters, and even the deadly shootings of U.S. citizens. Many celebrities wore “ICE Out” pins in solidarity against the Trump administration.

“I really wanted to say ‘F–k ICE,’ but I think they needed some couth on the carpet or something,” said singer Kehlani as she accepted her Grammy for Best R&B Performance. “I’m a little couth-less ruthless. But I think we’re too powerful a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country. It’s brainless to me.”