Martin Lawrence’s ‘heart is overflowing’ at the news of him becoming a grandfather

Martin Lawrence is going to be a grandfather, and the comedian couldn’t be more excited. After his daughter, Jasmine, and her husband, Eric Murphy, the son of fellow comedian Eddie Murphy, announced they are expecting their first child together, Lawrence took to Instagram to share his excitement.

“What a blessing to start the day! My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild,” he captioned his post, resharing the image from the couple’s announcement. “Watching @jasmin_lawrence and @ericmurphy777 begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me. Family is everything—and this moment is nothing less than a blessing from God. Welcome to the next generation! #blessed #prouddad #family.”

When the comedians’ children announced their relationship, social media quickly fell in love with the idea of the two comedic legends’ offspring finding love within each other, though neither Martin nor Eddie played a role in the couple’s meeting. Seen as a pairing that just made sense, Eric proposed to Jasmine in 2024, and the couple quietly tied the knot in a private church ceremony in 2025.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Murphy revealed at the time.

Fast forward eight months, and Jasmine and Eric shocked fans again with a joint Instagram post revealing the soon-to-be mother’s growing baby bump, captioned: “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift ❤️❤️”