Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus honors late daughter with glamorous pink-themed funeral

After dying at just 10 months old, Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter was honored with a glamorous, pink-themed funeral.

In the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 8, Cori Broadus, Snoop’s 26-year-old daughter, shared a post to her Instagram featuring a carousel of footage from the emotional day spent saying goodbye to her daughter.

The post opened with an image of the grieving mother seated by a gravesite surrounded by pink flower wreaths. It also included a photo of Broadus hugging a young loved one, a special book created in her daughter’s honor titled “Codi Dreaux Takes a Trip to Heaven,” Broadus posing with friends and family, and videos of Broadus and her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, the child’s father, speaking during the ceremony. Pink served as a prominent accent color, paired with beige and khaki tones, and featured heavily in the floral arrangements.

“Part of me went with you, my girl for life,” she wrote in the caption.

In a clip from the ceremony, Broadus read from her phone with Deuce by her side, opening up about how little sense her daughter’s death still makes.

“I am devastated knowing I didn’t get enough time to teach you all of the things I wanted to teach you. I wanted to show you how to be kind in a hard world, how to be brave when life feels unfair, how to love yourself fiercely. I wanted you. I wanted to watch you take your first steps, celebrate your first birthday, walk you to your first day of school,” she said before becoming emotional.

“I wanted to hear about your first crush, and secretly hope you wouldn’t change them every week,” she said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

“I wanted to be there for your wins, your heartbreaks, your questions, and every moment in between. I don’t understand why this happened. I’m trusting God, but that doesn’t mean it makes sense to me,” she continued. “Some days, I wonder if this world was just too cruel for someone as pure as you. Other days, I wonder how I’m supposed to live in a world without you in my arms. Codi, I find comfort knowing you have your angel wings now, knowing you are home, safe, confident, and unforgettable.”

Codi was born six months premature in February 2025 after Broadus developed HELLP syndrome, a severe form of preeclampsia marked by dangerously high blood pressure. She died on Jan. 26 after spending 10 months in the NICU. Broadus, who frequently shares updates about her life and health journey with lupus, had documented much of her daughter’s NICU experience and had brought her home from the hospital just weeks before her death.

“Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all,” she wrote in a post at the time.

She later shared the heartbreaking news of her daughter’s passing.

“Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” she wrote over a photo of herself holding her baby girl on her Instagram Stories.

Just one week after her death in post reflecting, Broadus wrote, “Today makes one week without you, girl,” over a photo of her late daughter’s feet in pink-and-white socks with bows. “I miss you bad.”

In additional funeral posts shared to her Stories, the grieving mom showed the flower-covered casket, a group of young girls dressed in matching khaki dresses with “Codi’s Crew” emblazoned on the back in pink airbrush lettering, and others wearing coordinating khaki shirts with the same tribute.

“Forever grateful to the saints and Church of God for covering me and my family in prayer day in and day out,” she wrote over a photo of herself posing with a group of women.

She added, “Village 2 strong, I’m so thankful,” over another image of loved ones in matching “Codi’s Crew” shirts embracing, before ending with a photo of the book cover and the words, “Fly high, perfect girl.”