Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus reflects one week after her daughter’s death at 10 months

It’s been one week since Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg, lost her baby girl at 10 months old.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, the 26-year-old social media personality marked one week since her daughter Codi’s death with an intimate post to her Instagram Stories, per People magazine.

“Today makes one week without you, girl,” she wrote over a photo of her late daughter’s feet in pink-and-white socks with bows. “I miss you bad.”

The baby’s father, Broadus’ fiancé Wayne Deuce, also shared a tribute to Codi, posting a series of photos on his own page.

“I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” he wrote over a shot of himself holding the infant. “My baby.”

(L-R) Snoop Dogg and his daughter Cori Broadus on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. (Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

On Saturday, Jan. 31, the grieving mother first shared that she had lost Codi after 10 months in the NICU. Broadus, who announced she was expecting in December 2024, had recently brought Codi home after she was born prematurely in February 2025 at just six months of gestation after Broadus developed HELLP syndrome, a severe form of preeclampsia.

“Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” she wrote over a photo of herself holding her baby girl.

Later that same day, Snoop appeared to show his support for his daughter during the family’s tragic time. In an Instagram post featuring the 54-year-old rapper posing with Broadus and his two sons, Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, he shared a pink sparkling heart emoji and prayer hands.

In the days since the announcement, Broadus—who has long documented her health journey with lupus online—has continued to share her grief publicly, posting photos and videos from her daughter’s brief time at home.

In one post featuring a black-and-white photo of the twentysomething holding her daughter, she wrote, “Waiting for someone to tell me to wake up and this is just a bad dream.”