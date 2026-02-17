‘RHOP’ star Wendy Osefo opens up about how fraud charges are impacting her marriage and family: ‘Absolutely terrified’ 

Wendy Osefo is “terrified” as she and her husband, Eddie Osefo, navigate fraud charges stemming from their October 2025 arrest in Westminster, Maryland.

During part one of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 10 reunion, which aired Sunday, Feb. 15, the 41-year-old reality star opened up about her legal troubles. Viewers were also shown footage filmed just one week after the couple’s arrest.

On Oct. 9, 2025, the pair was taken into custody at their Westminster home on multiple insurance fraud charges. Authorities allege the couple staged a home burglary in April 2024, claiming more than $200,000 in stolen luxury goods, only for investigators to later determine that some of the items had either been returned or were still in their possession.

Seated on the reunion couch in a red velvet gown beside her fellow Housewives, Osefo reflected on the night of her arrest, describing the experience as “scary.” She revealed she spent a full night behind bars in a shared cell and was shocked by the loss of control.

“You completely lose your autonomy,” she said. “Because you wake up when they tell you because the lights are on, and you go to sleep when they tell you, because the lights are off.”

In the Bravo footage filmed shortly after the arrest, Osefo and Eddie appear visibly shaken as they sit together on their living room sofa, grappling with the reality of what lies ahead.

“I feel like I’m in a constant nightmare,” Osefo said, dressed in a tan knit cardigan and matching pants. She shared that she hadn’t been eating or sleeping and that their home no longer felt the same.

Reflecting on the day they were taken into custody, Eddie admitted, “It didn’t even feel real that day.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would lead to us being taken away in handcuffs,” Osefo added. “It’s so crazy. It feels like a bad dream.”

The couple, who have been married for 14 years and share three children, two sons and a young daughter, also spoke about the impact the ordeal may have on their family.

“I was so scared,” she continued. “I was just worried about the kids. I was so scared for them.”

At one point, Osefo asked her husband, who is an attorney and CEO and founder of the Happy Eddie cannabis brand, whether he believed the situation would affect their marriage.

“It has impact, and I think it’s going to impact us,” Eddie replied.

“I just know after this incident, I’m not the same person,” she admitted. “And I hope that’ll be okay with you because I’m not the same. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.”

“God’s got us,” Eddie responded.

Since news of their arrest first broke, the couple has maintained a united front, continuing to make public appearances and addressing the situation head-on. During BravoCon, shortly after the arrest, Osefo directly acknowledged the controversy rather than avoiding it.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to my family during this time,” she said at the time. “I can’t respond to everyone, but your love and support means the world to me. You know, it’s an unfortunate situation. And right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right, I will share my story with everyone, and for now, they’re just allegations. So we will continue to push forward.”

Still, despite her public strength, her fellow Housewives, particularly Gizelle Bryant, pressed her during the reunion about how she is truly coping. When asked point-blank if she was okay, Osefo was candid.

“I’m not okay, but I’ll be okay,” she said. “[I’m] absolutely terrified, but my faith is what’s carrying me through.”

After a pretrial appearance on March 4, the couple’s trial is set to kick off in April.