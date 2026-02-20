 ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ renewed for season 5

At a time when it feels like most celebrity talk shows are being cancelled, there’s a glimmer of hope for fans of the viral “spirit tunnel.” This week, Fox announced that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a fifth season.

“I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners,” Hudson shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in season five.”

In 2022, Hudson made her TV host debut on her 41st birthday. Since then, the show has become a favorite amongst viewers and social media users as they tune into the show’s candid conversations and its pre-show “spirit tunnel” on social media, which produced hit moments like “Aaron Pierre that’s Mufasaaaa.”

For the television executives behind the show, the season five renewal “is a meaningful reminder that positivity, joy, and stories that celebrate the best in people continue to resonate deeply with viewers,” as Lauren Blincoe, senior VP of current programming for Telepictures, noted.

Similarly, Blincoe and Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations, celebrated the show’s award-winning host, describing her as a “powerful force,” whose “talent, heart, and generosity of spirit set a powerful tone and fuel the show’s success.”

The news of Hudson’s renewal through 2027 comes shortly after Fox announced the end of Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show, “Sherri.” Though Shepherd says she’s not “going down without a fight,” the Emmy-nominated comedian and actress previously shared her appreciation for viewers and fans.

“The love has been overwhelming,” she shared as previously reported by theGrio. “I’ve had famous people call me. So many people have called and written to tell me how much of an impact this show made, and I’m thankful that I got to live a dream for four years. How many people can say that they got to live a dream with great ratings? Where you got to have a platform that made a difference?”