Stefon Diggs set to be released by New England Patriots weeks after Cardi B breakup

Stefon Diggs is heading into NFL free agency after a turbulent year both on and off the field.

According to reports, the New England Patriots have informed the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver that he will be released after just one season with the team.

The Patriots informed four-time Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs they're releasing him after the start of the league year next week, per sources.

The news comes weeks after Diggs’ highly publicized breakup with rapper Cardi B, with whom he shares a young son.

While the two developments are unrelated from a football perspective, they have unfolded back-to-back, adding another chapter to what has already been a dramatic offseason for the star receiver.

Diggs signed a three-year $63.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2025 after spending several standout seasons with the Buffalo Bills and a brief stint with the Houston Texans, but his tenure in New England appears to have been shorter than expected.

According to CBS Sports, the team was likely motivated by financial reasons. Diggs was set to earn an additional $6 million on March 13, saving the Patriots $16 million in cap space.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrate following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The wide receiver’s time on the field in New England was memorable. A year after he returned to the field from a torn ACL, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,000+ yards and four touchdowns. In the process, he helped the Patriots elevate from a 3-14 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025 and the franchise’s twelfth Super Bowl appearance.

However, his time off the field was marred by scandal. In December, he was accused of assault and strangulation in Massachusetts by his former chief, allegations he has denied. Diggs made his first court appearance in regard to the case last month after his hearing was originally delayed just as the Patriots began their march toward the Super Bowl.

Despite the controversies, the veteran wide receiver took to social media to thank Patriots fans following the news.

“Thank you for a hell of a year,” Diggs wrote in an Instagram Stories post addressed to supporters.