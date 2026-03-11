Jennifer Hudson reveals how it feels to be embarking on the 5th season of her talk show amid Sherri Shepherd and Kelly Clarkson’s shows ending

Jennifer Hudson is speaking out after her show was renewed for a 5th season amid the recent shakeup in daytime television, which saw shows hosted by Sherri Shepherd and Kelly Clarkson canceled.

While speaking with People magazine recently, the 44-year-old EGOT winner shared her thoughts on the situation and what she hopes for the next season of her hit show, which has welcomed many stars down its Spirit Tunnel over the years.

“They are amazing, both Kelly and Sherri, and we’re all in this together,” she told the outlet.

In February, after four seasons of the Fox syndicated “Sherri” show marked by lively celebrity interviews and signature hijinks, the network announced that her show was coming to an end. While it was being canceled in favor of the changing landscape, both she and the network have confirmed this isn’t the last we’ve seen of her.

“Let me tell you something. I’m from the Shepherds of Chicago. We don’t go down without a fight, not at all. So, I am still really trying to keep this going, and you haven’t seen the last of ‘Sherri,’” Shepherd said during a recent appearance on the “Today” show.

Meanwhile, Clarkson said her show was ending for personal reasons to focus more on her family in the aftermath of the death of her ex-husband in 2025. Both shows will continue airing episodes through the fall season before they officially wrap up. Shepherd has yet to announce the date of her last show.

“I just want to continue to make them proud and cheer them on whatever they decide to do in the future,” Hudson said of her peers while speaking with People.

She told the outlet that season 5 will, of course, have plenty more high-profile dancing their way down the Spirit Tunnel and teased some of whom she hopes to see.

“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of great guests come to the show,” she said. “I would love to see Barack Obama come through the Spirit Tunnel. I would love to see Denzel Washington and Halle Berry. I want to say Cher, but she’s already been to the show.”