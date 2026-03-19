Rep. Summer Lee says Republican chairman called her a ‘b—h’ during closed-door meeting

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee called out Republican Rep. James Comer, accusing the House Oversight Committee chairman of calling her a “b—h” during a closed-door meeting over the Epstein files.

The alleged remark occurred during an Oversight Committee briefing with Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was recently subpoenaed by the group of lawmakers for a deposition under oath about the Justice Department’s botched and slow release of the FBI files on child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrats called the Wednesday briefing a “fake deposition,” suggesting Republicans were helping Bondi avoid accountability.

“She has not been in compliance with our subpoena in the Epstein Transparency Act to release the full, complete, unredacted Epstein files. She has been withholding them. She has been obstructing justice since last July, and a couple weeks ago, we finally got bipartisan support to subpoena her, to bring her into our committee to ask questions,” explained Lee, who introduced articles of impeachment against AG Bondi on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania congresswoman and Howard Law graduate said Wednesday’s “sham of a hearing was her attempt to bypass” their subpoena, which would compel Bondi to answer questions truthfully or risk committing perjury, which is punishable by fine or prison time.

“Multiple times we asked her if she would come in and she would talk to our committee on the record under oath in the public she refused to do so,” said Lee.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi answers questions from the media at the United States Capitol on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, who is also a member of the House Oversight Committee, said of Bondi’s briefing, “She doesn’t even say anything. There’s no briefing. There’s no nothing. Essentially, what they were trying to do is have a fake deposition, a fake hearing, where we can ask her questions and she can answer them, but she’s not under oath.”

Rather than continuing to pose questions to Bondi, who repeatedly refused to commit to appearing before the committee under oath, Rep. Lee said she instead turned her questions to Chairman Comer.

“I directed my questions to our chairman to see if he would compel her to comply with the subpoena that he signed and that he issued. He could not respond. I asked him if she did not come, if he would…move with contempt proceedings like he did with other people who he said did not comply with our subpoenas,” the congresswoman recalled.

Lee continued, “Instead of answering this simple question with a yes, of course, he said that I was b–ching and that I was wasting his time and that we didn’t have to talk about this anymore…that’s where we are. That’s why we are trying to move to impeach her.”

Rep. Frost said Democrats eventually walked out of the closed-door meeting with Bondi and accused Republicans of “trying to use this fake hearing, this fake deposition, as a cover, so in a couple weeks, she can say, well, I did…appear to Congress, which we know is a load of BS.”

The 29-year-old Florida congressman said of the U.S. attorney general, “We don’t trust her,” adding, “You’re involved in one of the biggest cover-ups in the history of our nation. You’re going to be in front of us under oath, and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, blasted Comer on Thursday for his “attacking” Congresswoman Lee, accusing him of “behaving like a malignant buffoon.”

Jeffries praised Lee as “brilliant,” “hard working,” and “compassionate.”

The Democratic leader said the Wednesday meeting with Bondi was a “charade” and demanded that Comer “publicly apologize and then take a seat for the rest of this Congress and keep his mouth quiet.”