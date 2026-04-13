Cardi B says silence isn’t enough as she pushes court to make online harassment ‘costly’

For Cardi B, she wants to see a hard crackdown on messy Gossip bloggers, one that will make them stop.

In a new court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning rapper is asking a judge to impose what her legal team calls “economically painful” sanctions against blogger Tasha K, arguing that prior agreements and warnings haven’t been enough to curb what she describes as ongoing harassment.

The motion, filed in Florida bankruptcy court, claims the blogger, whose legal name is Latasha Kebe, has continued to target Cardi and her family through indirect but recognizable commentary, despite agreeing to a non-disparagement clause as part of her Chapter 11 repayment plan. That agreement temporarily paused Cardi’s efforts to collect the full $3.9 million defamation judgment she won in 2022, requiring Tasha K to pay a reduced amount over time.

Now, Cardi’s legal team says that the deal is being undermined in real time.

According to the filing, Tasha K has engaged in what attorneys describe as a “relentless course of conduct,” using coded language and suggestive commentary that her audience can easily connect back to Cardi. The motion alleges more than two dozen violations, painting a picture of a digital back-and-forth where posts are made, flagged, and sometimes deleted, only for new ones to follow.

Some of the alleged references reportedly touch on Cardi’s personal life, including mentions of her estranged husband Offset, as well as nods to figures like Stefon Diggs and Nicki Minaj. In one recent video, Kebe made claims about Offset’s finances and gambling habits, comments Cardi’s team says crossed the line yet again.

At the heart of the dispute is a broader question about enforcement in the age of content-driven platforms: what happens when violating an agreement can still generate clicks, views, and revenue?

Cardi’s attorneys argue that without meaningful financial penalties, there’s little incentive for behavior to change. In fact, they claim Kebe has openly suggested she plans to resume more direct commentary once her debt is paid off.

“Without concrete sanctions that make violations economically painful,” the filing states, “there is every incentive to continue.”

The case traces back to Cardi’s original defamation lawsuit, where she accused Kebe of spreading false claims about her health, drug use, and past. During the trial, Cardi testified about the emotional toll, describing anxiety, depression, and strain on her personal relationships.

Kebe’s bankruptcy filing last year was seen, at least legally, as a path toward resolution. Her attorney previously framed it as a way to avoid prolonged litigation while allowing structured repayment to creditors.

But Cardi’s latest motion suggests that, from her perspective, the conflict never really ended. It just changed platforms.

Now, the rapper is asking the court to step in more forcefully, not just to penalize past behavior, but to set a precedent for what accountability looks like when personal disputes play out in front of millions online.