Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ season 7 vanishes from Paramount Plus days after surprise drop

Fans of “The Oval” are sounding off after season 7 of the hit drama suddenly vanished from Paramount+ days after its surprise debut.

The latest season of the hit White House drama from Tyler Perry quietly dropped on April 15, giving subscribers early access to all 22 episodes. The unexpected release came months before the streamer’s planned integration with BET+, where much of Perry’s content typically lives.

For a brief window, fans were able to binge the new season in full. But by Wednesday (April 22), the episodes that had once been available on the streamer were gone. Subscribers who didn’t finish the season in time were left confused, with many taking to social media to question why the content had been pulled without warning.

“Anyone else find it weird that neither Tyler Perry nor the official series page have tweeted NOTHING about The Oval season 7 streaming on Paramount+?” one X user asked on April 21. “Surprise dropping a whole 22 episode season and not saying anything afterward is odd.”

Anyone else find it weird that neither Tyler Perry nor the official series page have tweeted NOTHING about The Oval season 7 streaming on Paramount+?



Surprise dropping a whole 22 episode season and not saying anything afterward is odd. — Judyn Roberts (@BlackwellJudyn) April 21, 2026

As of now, only seasons 1 through 6 remain available on Paramount+, leaving a noticeable gap where the newest installment once sat. The sudden removal has sparked frustration among viewers who felt blindsided by the platform’s lack of communication.

The timing adds another layer to what’s already been a chaotic month for Paramount+. Just days before “The Oval” debuted, the company was dealing with fallout from a major leak involving “The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender,” an animated film that surfaced online months ahead of its intended release.

While some fans speculate that the early drop of season 7 may have been accidental or tied to licensing agreements ahead of the BET+ merger, that theory raises more questions than answers. As of publication, the latest season isn’t available on BET+ either.

For now, viewers are left waiting for clarity—and hoping the missing episodes return sooner rather than later.