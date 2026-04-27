Barack and Michelle Obama-backed Broadway revival of “Proof” draws backlash over $349 tickets

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are entering a new creative chapter on Broadway. But their latest venture is already stirring debate, not over the production itself, but over who can afford to see it.

Through their company, Higher Ground Productions, the couple is backing a revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Proof,” marking their first major move into theater after years of success in film, television, and podcasting. Since leaving the White House, Higher Ground has built an impressive slate that includes the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory,” the biographical drama “Rustin,” and the nature series “Our Great National Parks.”

The Broadway production, announced in March, features a high-profile cast led by Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle, with direction from Thomas Kail. In a joint statement shared April 21, the Obamas praised the play’s emotional depth.

“It’s a play that asks profound questions about what we inherit from the people we love most—brilliance, grief, doubt, and hope,” they said, adding that the performances “will stay with you long after you see it.”

Still, much of the public conversation has shifted away from the stage and into the box office. Reports that premium tickets for “Proof” can reach as high as $349 have sparked backlash online, with some critics arguing that the pricing contradicts the Obamas’ longstanding messaging around accessibility and community.

Others, however, point out that the production reflects a broader shift across Broadway rather than a decision unique to this show. Industry observers note that rising production costs, celebrity casting, and limited engagement runs have steadily pushed ticket prices higher in recent years.

“Broadway has quietly become a luxury experience,” one insider said, pointing to a model where premium seating, star power, and exclusivity drive up demand and prices.

The criticism also highlights the expectations that come with the Obama name. For some audiences, their involvement signals not just prestige, but a perceived commitment to accessibility. That tension is now part of the conversation surrounding “Proof,” even as insiders emphasize that ticket pricing is typically determined by producers, theater owners, and market demand.