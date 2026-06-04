J.R. Smith reveals the inspiration behind his decision to earn his degree more than 20 years after entering the NBA

Former NBA star J.R. Smith is opening up about his most recent milestone, graduating from North Carolina A&T State University more than two decades after launching his professional basketball career straight out of high school.

The two-time NBA champion earned a degree in Liberal Studies with a concentration in Applied Cultural Thought during North Carolina A&T’s commencement ceremonies on May 9, marking the completion of a personal journey that Smith says was driven by growth, perseverance and a promise to his mother.

Smith, 40, is best known for his 16-year NBA career, which included championship runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. But after retiring from basketball, he took on a different challenge by enrolling at the historically Black university in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he also joined the school’s golf team.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Smith said the decision to pursue a college education was inspired in part by a conversation with fellow NBA champion Ray Allen during a golf trip in the Dominican Republic.

“I was in the DR doing this trip and I saw Ray running back-and-forth to his computer and I asked him what he was doing,” Smith said. “That kind of tipped the whole thing.”

Returning to the classroom was not easy. Smith has spoken openly about being diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia as a child, challenges that made academics more difficult than professional basketball. Over five years, Smith worked closely with tutors, completed coursework, and embraced a learning environment he once resisted.

“Being in the NBA and playing in the NBA was something I was born to do and for me academics was something that didn’t come easy to me,” Smith admitted.

In one of several Instagram posts about his graduation, Smith addressed his 9-year-old self to stay committed. Looking back at his childhood persona, he spoke about persevering through the grief of his grandmother’s passing at the time. He also spoke candidly about his academic struggles:

“Being in special education isn’t a death sentence – you just struggle in other areas of life than some kids,” Smith said in the caption. “If I gave you a basketball and made these kids play you one-on-one, could they beat you? We all have different abilities, some athletic, some academic. Don’t be discouraged!”

Beyond his personal success, Smith’s story highlights the opportunities HBCUs continue to provide for students from all walks of life. He says he hopes his journey inspires others to pursue goals outside their comfort zones, regardless of age or circumstance.

“It’s never too late,” he said. “I don’t think it’s ever too late to go.”