‘We’re going to keep fighting’: Karmelo Anthony’s parents break silence after son receives 35-year prison sentence

Karmelo Anthony‘s parents, Kala Hayes and Andrew Anthony, are remaining vigilant for their son, one day after the 19-year-old was sentenced to serve a 35-year prison sentence for killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf following an altercation at a Texas track meet in April 2025.

In an interview with Mimi Brown, Hayes and Anthony stated they believe their son didn’t get a fair trial and that, if they had done anything differently, they would have hired a different lawyer.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Hayes said. “We will not stop fighting for justice for my son.”

Andrew Anthony wished that he had been “rebellious” and that everything was “a setup.”

He added, “I was told don’t talk to this person. Don’t talk to this person. I feel that it was just a setup. So they told us, go get white attorneys. Every Black person I went through, no white attorneys to set them up. “

Anthony’s parents were among a number of supporters who shared positive and reflections of the teen. His uncle and girlfriend shared photos of him during different times, offering uplifting messages.

“Hold your head high, my sweet boy,” his girlfriend captioned a carousel of photos on TikTok, before she made her account private.

Celebrities such as Cardi B have also voiced their support for Anthony, as Cardi referred to the trial as “disgusting.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett, during a livestream following the verdict and sentencing on Tuesday, said the teen was “over prosecuted” and was one of many individuals who have been given “crazy sentences.”

“I don’t think that there’s a lot of humanity in many of the courtrooms, but definitely in the criminal justice and carceral system,” she said.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, who is running for Lt. Governor in Texas, offered a moment of compassion for the Metcalf family while also examining the deeper issues in the case.

“No Texan should be told their concerns about fairness and equal treatment under the law are unworthy of being heard,” she wrote.