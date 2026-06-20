Body cam footage of Karmelo Anthony’s arrest released as trial evidence made public by Texas judge

The judge who presided over Karmelo Anthony’s trial earlier this month released from the trial, including body cam footage of Anthony’s arrest, images of the knife Anthony had and surveillance footage showing Anthony and Austin Metcalf in the moments leading up to Metcalf’s fatal stabbing last April.

“I understood the public’s desire to know what happened in the courtroom. The overwhelming focus on my ruling regarding the media in courtroom was to protect the process, witnesses, and jury,” Judge John Roach, who presided over the trial in Collin County, Texas, told FOX News.

“Now that the trial is over, it is important to me to provide transparency.”

In the body cam footage, Anthony can be heard telling responding officer Eduardo Cortez through tears, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to, he put his hands on me.”

When Cortez refers to him as the alleged suspect during a search and conversation with a nearby officer, Anthony responds, “I’m not alleged, sir, I did it.” Anthony does not resist the officers and fully complies with their questions and statements.

The teen, then 17, proclaimed self-defense in the April 2, 2025, incident where he stabbed Metcalf. The two teens, although they attended different high schools in the area, had no history before the stabbing. Anthony was convicted on first-degree murder charges and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Also included in the evidence release were 911 audio calls following the incident, in which a male voice can be heard telling Metcalf to “stay with him,” and additional video evidence showing the boys, along with a group of other individuals, inside the tent where the stabbing occurred.

Anthony has filed a notice of appeal regarding the verdict. The case garnered national attention in recent months due to the race of both teenagers, public protests, threats and more.

Following Anthony’s guilty verdict, several celebs offered their support for him regarding the fairness of the trial and jury. A parole supervisor with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice was due to comments she made about the case on Facebook.