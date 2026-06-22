Ice Cube and Nia Long are headed back for a third ‘Are We There Yet?’ movie

After nearly two decades, ‘Are They Gone Yet?’ is officially in early development, reuniting Ice Cube and Nia Long for a third installment in the ‘Are We There Yet?’ comedy franchise. The project, now in development at Skydance Sports, brings back the fan-favorite characters Nick and Suzanne as they navigate a new stage of family life.

Ice Cube and Nia Long will reprise their roles as Nick and Suzanne Persons, following their appearances in ‘Are We There Yet?’ (2005) and ‘Are We Done Yet?’ (2007). According to Deadline, the new film is being written by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana and shifts its focus to Nick’s latest challenge of becoming a grandfather.

Reflecting on the franchise’s return, Ice Cube said, “We built something special with this franchise. Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick’s got grandkids. Time flies.” He added that partnering with Skydance to continue the story for a new generation aligns with the vision behind CubeVision.

The original ‘Are We There Yet?’ followed bachelor Nick as he attempted to win over Suzanne by driving her children, Lindsey and Kevin, from Portland, Oregon, to Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada. In the midst of the ride, shenanigans ensued. The sequel followed the family’s move to the suburbs, where Nick found himself clashing with an eccentric contractor.

Together, the first two films grossed more than $156 million worldwide, helping establish the franchise as a successful family comedy series. Its popularity later led to a television adaptation, with Terry Crews and Essence Atkins starring in the ‘Are We There Yet?‘ sitcom, which aired for three seasons from 2010 to 2013.