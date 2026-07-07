Big Tigger’s estranged wife, Alicia Brown, arrested on outstanding kidnapping warrant

The family drama involving Big Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, has taken another unusual turn.

According to TMZ and other media outlets, Brown was taken into custody in Georgia as she faces an outstanding warrant related to a kidnapping charge in Maryland. According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was apprehended on I-85 on Monday after a felony traffic stop, and two young children were taken from the vehicle safely. One of the children in the vehicle is the child Brown shares with Tigger.

Per investigators, the warrant in Maryland is related to the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. Brown was charged with felony interference with child custody in Georgia, and she will be extradited to Maryland.

Last month, Tigger was arrested on aggravated battery and cruelty-to-children charges after he was accused of assaulting Brown during a physical confrontation at their Georgia home in May. In a video uploaded to her Instagram, Brown showed visible bruising around her eye, telling viewers to ask her husband what happened to her face.

Ring camera footage released by TMZ and widely shared online has shown two incidents involving Tigger and Brown, one where Brown allegedly suffered a gash on her eye that required stitches, and a recent clip in which the two could be seen wrestling for possession of a cell phone. Brown was granted a temporary protective order by a judge as well as temporary custody of their minor children, along with exclusive access to their home.

While Tigger has denied all accusations and charges levied against him, including allegations made by Brown of infidelity with his V-103 co-host, Franchesca Amiker, he announced on Sunday that he was stepping away from his morning show and asked for privacy for himself and his family.

“Right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation,” he wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram. “Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father.

“So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support.”

As theGrio previously reported, Amiker filed a defamation lawsuit against Brown, saying that Brown’s statements alleging her to be a “mistress/homewrecker” have damaged her professional reputation and have led to harassment. She is seeking $75,000 in damages.





