Simone Biles says she was mistaken for Dominique Dawes and Sha’Carri Richardson before sunrise

The Olympic icon laughed it off on social media, but the moment sparked a familiar conversation about how often high-profile Black people are mistaken for one another.

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Jul 12, 2026
Simone Biles, Dominique Dawes, Sha’Carri Richardson, Black athletes, Simone Biles Instagram, Olympic gymnast, mistaken identity, sports news, thegrio
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 20: USA Gymnast Simone Biles attends the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2026 on April 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images for Laureus)Credit: Photo Patricia J. Garcinuno / Getty Images

Even if you’re arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, apparently people can still get you confused.

Olympic champion Simone Biles shared a humorous but telling observation with fans on Sunday after being mistaken for not one, but two other celebrated Black athletes before the sun was fully up.

“It’s not even 6am and I’ve already gotten called Dominique Dawes 2x and Sha’Carri once,” Biles wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding several laughing emojis alongside a sunrise view from what appeared to be her hotel balcony.

Screenshot of Simone Biles’ Instagram Story showing a sunrise view from a hotel balcony overlooking a city skyline. Over the image, Biles writes, “it’s not even 6am and i’ve already gotten called Dominique Dawes 2x and Sha’Carri once,” followed by several laughing emojis.
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On one hand, it’s an undeniably funny post. Dominique Dawes is an Olympic gymnastics trailblazer whose groundbreaking career helped pave the way for athletes like Biles, while Sha’Carri Richardson is one of track and field’s biggest stars. They’re all elite Black women who have become household names through athletic excellence.

On the other hand, Biles’ post touched on an experience many Black people know all too well. Being mistaken for someone else who simply shares a similar complexion, profession or level of visibility.

For Black public figures, those mix-ups happen more often than many fans realize.

This isn’t the first time Biles has found herself correcting the record. In 2023, The Wall Street Journal mistakenly used a photo of fellow U.S. gymnast Shilese Jones in an article about Biles. The Olympic champion quickly pointed out the error on social media, writing, “This picture isn’t even me… try again.” The publication later corrected the mistake.  

While Sunday’s Instagram post carried a lighthearted tone, it also arrives against the backdrop of broader conversations about recognition, representation and the tendency for accomplished Black people to be viewed as interchangeable despite their distinct identities.

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Biles has spoken candidly over the years about navigating racism throughout her career. During a 2020 interview on NBC’s “Today,” she reflected on becoming the first Black woman to win the all-around title at the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, recalling how racist remarks from another gymnast generated headlines alongside her historic victory.

“I feel like every Black athlete or colored athlete can say that they’ve experienced it through their career,” Biles said at the time. “But you just have to keep going for those little ones looking up to us. It doesn’t matter what you look like. You can strive for greatness, and you can be great.”  

If there’s any silver lining, Biles didn’t appear bothered by Sunday’s string of mistaken identities. Instead, she chose laughter over frustration.

Still, her post resonated instantly. Whether it’s in the workplace, at school or in the public eye, being confused with another Black person remains a surprisingly common experience, even when you’re one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.

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