‘This is what losers do’: Gov. Wes Moore calls out Trump ahead of expected primetime speech on election fraud

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is speaking out against President Donald Trump ahead of his scheduled primetime speech Thursday night, reportedly focused on his repeated false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“This is what losers do. They complain about the rules, and then they slam the table,” Moore, who has publicly clashed with the president over a host of issues, told theGrio in a phone interview on Tuesday about Trump’s expected primetime remarks.

Trump said on Tuesday that his remarks would be “big news,” telling reporters in the Oval Office that his speech would focus on elections and the legitimacy of voting machines.

“It’s really big news. It’s really, really big news, and our country has to shape up,” said the 80-year-old president. “What we’re going to talk about Thursday, it doesn’t get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country.”

According to reports, Trump will revive his years-long claims that voting machines were improperly used in the 2020 election—which he lost to former President Joe Biden—and is prepared to back up his claims with alleged declassified information from an investigation launched by the White House.

The president is also reportedly prepared to take aim at Georgia U.S. Senators Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats, calling them “illegitimate” senators as a result of allegations of voter fraud. In January, Trump’s FBI raided the elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, where he tried to contest the legitimacy of votes when he lost the Georgia election to Biden in 2020.

MACON, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 07: Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Democratic Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock (D-GA) hold up hands during a Get Out the Vote rally at Bearfoot Tavern on November 07, 2022 in Macon, Georgia. On the eve of Tuesday’s Midterm Election Warnock, the incumbent Georgia Senator, held several GOTV rallies making his final pitch to voters. Warnock faces Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Moore, who is stumping for Democrats in Georgia, South Carolina, and Nevada over the next week and a half ahead of November’s elections, and who is America’s only Black governor and rumored 2028 presidential candidate told theGrio that “60 court cases already have [disputed]” Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“The reason the president is doing this and reviving this conspiracy theory is because he knows that it’s not just that the facts aren’t on his side, the law isn’t on his side, and he’s lost the people,” said Moore.

The Maryland Democrat and U.S. Army veteran said that instead of delivering a primetime speech on already debunked conspiracies on elections, President Trump should focus more on America’s affordability crisis, the U.S. war with Iran, and the yet-to-be fully released Epstein files.

“Instead of giving a press conference about the fact that we are fighting foreign forever wars that is costing everybody, instead of giving a press conference about the fact that everything from energy prices to food prices to gas prices have skyrocketed,” said Moore. “Instead of giving a press conference about why we continue to have a government cover-up of an international pedophile ring, we’re having conversations about something that has been widely rebuked.”

Governor Moore, who slammed Trump in a scathing July 4 holiday speech on patriotism, added, “I don’t think anybody is surprised that he’s doing this, and frankly, I don’t think anyone is going to be moved by whatever allegations that he throws out.”