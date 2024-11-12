11 Affordable Costco Finds Under $10

Costco always seeks to provide the best deals for its members, but some are almost too good to be true. There are lots of Costco products under $10 that will surprise you — and keep you coming back for more. Whether it’s food, bathroom essentials, or car parts, these are eleven of the cheapest Costco products waiting to be added to your list.

1. Kirkland Signature Frozen Broccoli Florets

Credit: J Misenti

Frozen foods are great to stock up on, especially when they are low-cost. Kirkland Signature’s Broccoli Florets come in a four-pack of one-pound microwavable bags for easy meal prep. The broccoli is organic with no preservatives, and packed with vitamins and minerals for around $9.49. Also Read: 11 Rare Costco Finds

2. CJ Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons

Credit: Bibigo US

Ready in just minutes, CJ Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons are versatile and delicious for any meal, costing around $7.49. Costco sells the mini wontons in three-pound resealable bags, stuffed with chicken, cabbage, and cilantro. Members love that each serving (eight wontons) has only 130 calories and 2.5 grams of fat for a healthier alternative to take out.

3. Michelin Guardian+ Beam Wiper Blades

Credit: Michelin

While Costco is well-loved for its tires, inspections, and tune-ups, the warehouse also stocks affordable car parts to keep you at ease on the road. In fact, the Michelin Guardian+ Beam Wiper Blades are under $10, priced around $7.99. The blades are built to be durable, so don’t be fooled by the cheap price tag — these will last through the toughest of storms.

4. Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers

Credit: Loacker

Need something sweet and crunchy? Try out the Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers, sold at Costco in twelve packages of delicious wafers filled with hazelnut cream for $9.49. Bonus: these wafer cookies are kosher and do not contain any artificial flavorings, colors, or preservatives. Customers rave about the filling, which has just the right amount of sweetness.

5. Q-Tips Cotton Swabs

Credit: Q-Tips

Cotton swabs are a versatile household staple. Whether you use them for cleaning your ears, giving yourself a manicure, or applying ointment, Q-Tips are a must-have. Thankfully, Costco carries these at a very low price of $9.49, with 1,750 swabs sold in three containers. These are sure to last a long time, or at least until your next Costco trip.

6. GUM Summit Toothbrush

Credit: GUM

While stocking up on your bathroom supplies, it’s worth grabbing the GUM Summit Toothbrush ten-pack, one of the cheapest Costco items in the warehouse at $9.99. The toothbrushes come in a variety of colors, featuring ultra-tapered bristles to remove plaque and stubborn food. Shoppers love the size of the bristle head, which makes it easy to navigate around all teeth and maintain strong dental hygiene.

7. Olde Thompson Kosher Flake Sea Salt

Credit: Unsplash

Salt is one of those items you should always keep stocked in the kitchen, and Costco has got you covered with affordable, big-batch choices like Olde Thompson Kosher Flake Sea Salt. Don’t let the five-pound bag intimidate you for $6.58, this sea salt is great for cooking or baking and can be added to a shaker at the dinner table too.

8. Kirkland Signature Dry Roasted Peanuts

Credit: J Misenti

Need a crunchy snack on the way home from shopping? Costco has got you covered with Kirkland’s Dry Roasted Peanuts. The 2.5-pound container is full of cholesterol-free, zero-gram trans fat, and kosher-friendly peanuts that you can enjoy as is or even toss into a homemade trail mix. This is a great Costco buy because nuts tend to be expensive. At only $8.99 a jar, you’ll be set for months. Also Read: 8 Best Features of a BJs Membership

9. Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries

Credit: Kraft Heinz

When it comes to finding Costco products under $10, it’s not hard to find a hit like Ore-Ida’s Golden Crinkle French Fries. Sold in an eight-pound family-size bag for $10, this side dish is perfect for quick dinners and will last a long time in the freezer. Customers flock to the freezer section for this brand not only for the price but also because the fries are made from freshly peeled potatoes. This keeps your fast food indulgence a little healthier.

10. Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers

Credit: YouTube/JohnnyK

If your family is not into eating red meat or you want an alternative to beef patties, try Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers the next time you head to the warehouse. A great option for Costco products under $10, these burgers are a favorite among Costco members for being high-protein and low-carb at $9 when on sale.

11. Kirkland Signature Almond Dipped Vanilla Ice Cream Bars

Credit: J Misenti